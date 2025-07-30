Hernan Porras Molina shares his narrative method

A journey through 30 diverse stories



The collection included in The Stories of My Stories is notable for its variety. Its pages contain realistic, fantastic, existential, traditional, and reflective stories. Some delve into family intimacy, others into ethical dilemmas, and others into brief moments of epiphany or loss. Despite this diversity, all share a special attention to language, emotional sensitivity, and a solid structure.

Buenos Aires, Argentina. In a new display of his narrative versatility and his commitment to promoting creative writing, Venezuelan author Hernan Porras Molina presented his latest work titled “The Stories of My Stories. 30 Stories. Revealed Writing Tools” at the prestigious Mariano Moreno National Library, one of the most iconic cultural centers in the Argentine capital.

This new book, now available throughout Argentina both in physical bookstores and on digital platforms, represents a compendium of creativity, experience, and pedagogical generosity. Through 30 carefully selected stories accompanied by key narrative techniques, Porras Molina not only offers literature to enjoy, but also a clear path for those who wish to embark on the art of writing.

A double work: storytelling and teaching



The Stories of My Stories is not a conventional book. Its dual structure offers the reader two paths: the reading of 30 short stories of various styles and themes, and a set of practical tools that reveal how they were built. This fusion turns the book into a living guide for aspiring writers, while also offering an engaging literary collection for fans of short fiction.

Each story is followed by reflections on its creation process, including creative writing techniques, character construction, dialogue development, use of conflict, choice of narrative point of view, among other elements. In this way, the book functions as a literary logbook in which Hernan Porras Molina shares his experience in an honest and accessible manner.

Hernan Porras Molina: between literature and teaching



Born in Venezuela, Hernan Porras Molina has proven to be much more than a writer. His background as an anthropologist, along with studies in economics, marketing, and software, has allowed him to approach literature with an analytical, emotional, and deeply human perspective. This combination of technical thinking and artistic sensitivity is clearly reflected in his editorial proposal.

During his speech at the presentation at the National Library, Porras Molina emphasized the pedagogical intent of the book: “This book is not a foolproof recipe, but an honest invitation. I want to share what has worked for me, what has failed, and what still surprises me every time I sit down to write. If you’re starting to write stories, here are 30 real examples with their respective tools.”

Each story also represents an opportunity for the author to dissect his own technique. In appended notes, the reader finds narrative keys that helped shape the story: from how a dialogue was built to how the narrator’s voice was chosen or how the ending was structured.

A tool for emerging writers



One of the greatest contributions of this work is its usefulness as a practical manual for those taking their first steps in writing. Far from rigid formulas or academic elitism, Porras Molina opts for a didactic, empathetic, and realistic approach. His tools are clearly explained, using examples taken directly from the stories included in the book.

Furthermore, the author highlights in his comments how each technique can be adapted to different styles and needs. His approach does not seek to impose a single way of writing, but rather to inspire each reader-writer to find their own voice.

A commitment to written culture



The publication of this book is also part of Hernan Porras Molina’s broader commitment to promoting reading and writing. In addition to his work as an author, Porras has participated as a speaker, workshop leader, and advisor on topics such as narrative communication, digital reputation, and strategic marketing. This experience has allowed him to understand the difficulties and blocks faced by those who wish to write, and for this reason, he has decided to share his experience in a useful and motivating format.

During the presentation, numerous attendees —including students, readers, and emerging writers— shared questions and comments with the author. Porras Molina’s warmth and his willingness to talk about his creative process created an intimate and enriching atmosphere, true to the spirit of the book.

An invitation to write with freedom and purpose



Beyond the technical and narrative aspects, the central message of The Stories of My Stories is clear: anyone can write if they find their form and motivation. Writing is not a skill reserved for a few, but a practice that is cultivated with reading, consistency, and reflection.

Porras Molina insists that one does not need “the great idea” to start writing. It is enough to observe everyday life, ask questions, listen to conversations, and above all, allow mistakes as part of the learning process. In this sense, his book also serves as encouragement for those who fear starting because they are afraid to fail.

Availability and reception



The Stories of My Stories is already available in physical bookstores throughout Argentina and on digital platforms. The initial reception has been positive both from readers and from academic circles interested in teaching creative writing.

The work is positioned as a reference for literary workshops, libraries, and reading clubs seeking practical, accessible, and high-quality literary content. In addition, its accessible and direct approach makes it an excellent entry point into the world of short stories and writing as a personal practice.

A bridge between reader and writer



Ultimately, The Stories of My Stories is a work that not only entertains but also educates, inspires, and empowers. Through its pages, Hernan Porras Molina opens the doors to his creative process with humility and generosity, inviting each reader to explore their own stories.

This new release confirms Porras Molina as a key figure in contemporary Latin American narrative, not only because of the quality of his work but also because of his commitment to the cultural growth of his community. His invitation remains open: writing is not a privilege, it is a right that we can all access with the right tools.

