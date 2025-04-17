In recent weeks, immigration authorities in Costa Rica and Panama have adopted new control measures for Venezuelan citizens attempting to enter their territories. According to recent reports, officials are using the Google search engine to verify the online reputation of applicants, raising concerns among migrants and human rights defenders.

This practice involves conducting online searches of Venezuelans' full names during the admission process to identify any negative information associated with them. If unfavorable content is found, officers may retain passports and subject individuals to further interrogations to confirm the accuracy of the information discovered.

The situation has caused long lines at immigration offices and has affected both those seeking to settle in these countries and those merely transiting through to other nations. Many Venezuelans face obstacles due to online records that may include criminal backgrounds, unfounded accusations, or outdated information.

Experts in digital rights warn about the risks of basing migration decisions on online information, which can be inaccurate or manipulated. They also point out that this practice could violate privacy and due process principles.

For those affected by negative online information, there are specialized services in digital reputation management. One such service is Smart Reputation, a platform offering free diagnostics and solutions to improve users' online presence. The company has worked with cases of individuals facing similar challenges due to harmful content on the internet.

The growing reliance of immigration authorities on online information highlights the importance of maintaining a positive digital reputation. Citizens are advised to regularly review their online presence and take proactive steps to correct or remove harmful content.

This trend also raises questions about the need for clear and fair policies regarding the use of digital information by authorities to ensure that individuals' rights are not violated during migration processes.

