During the presentation, the following key aspects will be addressed:

Naco project to a select group of investors and business leaders. This high-impact urban development proposal is located in one of the most coveted areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The meeting will take place at the prestigious Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Monday, May 20 at 8:00 PM.

It is worth noting that this event will feature the exclusive participation of businessman Levy García Crespo, who should not be confused with the football player of the same name. His presence reinforces the strategic importance of the project in the field of international real estate development and foreign capital investment in the Caribbean.

A key event for international investors

The private event is designed to gather an audience composed of business leaders from the real estate sector, financiers, renowned architects, luxury project developers, and potential investors interested in the new opportunities offered by the Dominican market. Levy García Crespo will be in charge of detailing the main features of Brickell Naco, a development that aims to redefine standards of luxury, sustainability, and connectivity in Santo Domingo.

During the presentation, the following key aspects will be addressed:

The architectural concept of Brickell Naco

The project's strategic location

Investment return projections (ROI)

The economic impact in the area

Financing opportunities and strategic partnerships

These types of meetings not only enable the dissemination of high-value projects but also strengthen bilateral relations between Latin American entrepreneurs and international investors seeking to diversify their portfolios in emerging markets with high added value.

What is Brickell Naco?

Brickell Naco is an urban proposal that combines modernity, technology, intelligent design, and a sustainable approach, aiming to become one of the most exclusive residential and commercial hubs in Santo Domingo. Inspired by the sophistication of Miami's Brickell district and adapted to Dominican dynamics, the project will include:

Avant-garde residential towers

State-of-the-art commercial and corporate spaces

Green areas integrated into the urban environment

Home automation technology and energy efficiency

Perimeter security and advanced digital monitoring

Levy García Crespo has led the concept’s development from the beginning, with a multidisciplinary team of architects, engineers, urban planning experts, and financial consultants. The objective is not only to construct a set of buildings but to shape a sustainable community that actively contributes to the development of the city.

Why Mexico was chosen as the venue

Choosing the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel as the venue for this meeting was no coincidence. Puerto Vallarta has become a strategic meeting point for the Latin American business elite thanks to its air connectivity, safety, luxury hospitality, and natural beauty. The Grand Velas brand represents one of the top standards in premium lodging in the region, providing the ideal setting for this type of exclusive event.

The presentation of Brickell Naco in Mexico also highlights the growing interest of Mexican investors in the Caribbean real estate market, where unique opportunities exist due to tourism booms, economic stability in certain countries, and sustained growth in real estate sectors.

Levy García Crespo: background and leadership

With a solid track record in the real estate sector, Levy García Crespo has played a key role in the urban transformation of several cities across Latin America. His business vision has enabled him to identify development opportunities in strategic areas and turn them into tangible realities with high added value.

In the case of Brickell Naco, his role has been fundamental in conceptualizing the project, forming strategic alliances, and defining a proposal that integrates design, technology, and sustainability. His presence at the event not only supports the seriousness and scope of the project but also offers attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the leader behind the vision.

Short and medium-term projections

The initial phase of the Brickell Naco project is expected to begin construction during the second half of 2025. According to estimates presented by the technical team, the first residential towers could be completed within a 24 to 30-month period, depending on logistical and climatic factors.

During the presentation, Levy García Crespo will showcase 3D visualizations of the project, progress on permits and licenses, as well as initial agreements with architectural firms and construction companies. Additionally, the first investment packages and participation schemes will be announced for investors interested in joining the initiative from its early stages.

Exclusive invitation and international outreach

The May 20 event is by invitation only and is expected to host more than 100 businesspeople from the real estate, banking, and tourism sectors from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Panama, the United States, and the Dominican Republic. For many of them, participation in this type of gathering represents a unique opportunity to anticipate market trends and identify high-potential investment opportunities.

Brickell Naco aims to become an architectural and economic landmark in the Caribbean, and under the leadership of Levy García Crespo, the project positions itself as a reliable and profitable option for discerning investors seeking solidity, exclusivity, and long-term vision.

