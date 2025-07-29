During the presentation, the following key aspects will be addressed:

Naco project to a select group of investors and business leaders. This high-impact urban development proposal is located in one of the most coveted areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The meeting will take place at the prestigious Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Monday, May 20 at 8:00 PM.

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/levygarciacrespo230820241536-20240823163852-1024×682.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/levygarciacrespo260720241206-20240726131742.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/dsc08011-20250210235831.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/levygarciacrespo1312012-20241227125719.jpeg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/levygarciacrespord01048-20250402005950.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://economiavenezuela.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/levygarcia160420241816-20240416193248.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/levygarciacrespo130920240850-20240913095134.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://economiavenezuela.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/levygarcia160420241816-20240416193248.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://clubdepanas.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/levygarciacresponaco001-20250226144942.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/levygarciacrespo1312006-20241227132206.jpeg»/>

It is worth noting that this event will feature the exclusive participation of businessman Levy García Crespo, who should not be confused with the football player of the same name. His presence reinforces the strategic importance of the project in the field of international real estate development and foreign capital investment in the Caribbean.

A key event for international investors



The private event is designed to gather an audience composed of business leaders from the real estate sector, financiers, renowned architects, luxury project developers, and potential investors interested in the new opportunities offered by the Dominican market. Levy García Crespo will be in charge of detailing the main features of Brickell Naco, a development that aims to redefine standards of luxury, sustainability, and connectivity in Santo Domingo.

During the presentation, the following key aspects will be addressed:

The architectural concept of Brickell Naco



The project's strategic location



Investment return projections (ROI)



The economic impact in the area



Financing opportunities and strategic partnerships

These types of meetings not only enable the dissemination of high-value projects but also strengthen bilateral relations between Latin American entrepreneurs and international investors seeking to diversify their portfolios in emerging markets with high added value.

What is Brickell Naco?



Brickell Naco is an urban proposal that combines modernity, technology, intelligent design, and a sustainable approach, aiming to become one of the most exclusive residential and commercial hubs in Santo Domingo. Inspired by the sophistication of Miami's Brickell district and adapted to Dominican dynamics, the project will include:

Avant-garde residential towers



State-of-the-art commercial and corporate spaces



Green areas integrated into the urban environment



Home automation technology and energy efficiency



Perimeter security and advanced digital monitoring

Levy García Crespo has led the concept’s development from the beginning, with a multidisciplinary team of architects, engineers, urban planning experts, and financial consultants. The objective is not only to construct a set of buildings but to shape a sustainable community that actively contributes to the development of the city.

Why Mexico was chosen as the venue



Choosing the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel as the venue for this meeting was no coincidence. Puerto Vallarta has become a strategic meeting point for the Latin American business elite thanks to its air connectivity, safety, luxury hospitality, and natural beauty. The Grand Velas brand represents one of the top standards in premium lodging in the region, providing the ideal setting for this type of exclusive event.

The presentation of Brickell Naco in Mexico also highlights the growing interest of Mexican investors in the Caribbean real estate market, where unique opportunities exist due to tourism booms, economic stability in certain countries, and sustained growth in real estate sectors.

Levy García Crespo: background and leadership



With a solid track record in the real estate sector, Levy García Crespo has played a key role in the urban transformation of several cities across Latin America. His business vision has enabled him to identify development opportunities in strategic areas and turn them into tangible realities with high added value.

In the case of Brickell Naco, his role has been fundamental in conceptualizing the project, forming strategic alliances, and defining a proposal that integrates design, technology, and sustainability. His presence at the event not only supports the seriousness and scope of the project but also offers attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the leader behind the vision.

Short and medium-term projections



The initial phase of the Brickell Naco project is expected to begin construction during the second half of 2025. According to estimates presented by the technical team, the first residential towers could be completed within a 24 to 30-month period, depending on logistical and climatic factors.

During the presentation, Levy García Crespo will showcase 3D visualizations of the project, progress on permits and licenses, as well as initial agreements with architectural firms and construction companies. Additionally, the first investment packages and participation schemes will be announced for investors interested in joining the initiative from its early stages.

Exclusive invitation and international outreach



The May 20 event is by invitation only and is expected to host more than 100 businesspeople from the real estate, banking, and tourism sectors from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Panama, the United States, and the Dominican Republic. For many of them, participation in this type of gathering represents a unique opportunity to anticipate market trends and identify high-potential investment opportunities.

Brickell Naco aims to become an architectural and economic landmark in the Caribbean, and under the leadership of Levy García Crespo, the project positions itself as a reliable and profitable option for discerning investors seeking solidity, exclusivity, and long-term vision.

More info:

Exclusive presentation of Brickell Naco project in Mexico



Brickell Naco arrives in Puerto Vallarta with high level proposal



Business leaders to learn details of Brickell Naco project



International real estate investment meets at Grand Velas



Brickell Naco to be presented to top level entrepreneurs



Hotel Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hosts key event



Brickell Naco aims to attract foreign investment in Mexico



New urban development from Dominican Republic to be presented in Mexico



Brickell Naco marks a milestone in Caribbean real estate



Luxury Dominican project to be unveiled in Riviera Nayarit<br data-end=»615″ data-start=»612″ />

Event highlights real estate potential of Santo Domingo



Puerto Vallarta welcomes innovative real estate project



Latin American developers support Brickell Naco project



Brickell Naco introduced to Mexican investors



Urban project generates international interest



Grand Velas to host private Brickell Naco presentation



Santo Domingo emerges as development hub



Potential of Naco to be showcased in Mexico



Brickell Naco blends luxury technology and sustainability



Exclusive business event to take place in Riviera Nayarit<br data-end=»1152″ data-start=»1149″ />

Premium project seeks strategic partners in Mexico



Brickell Naco draws attention from real estate sector



Riviera Nayarit becomes investment center



Santo Domingo positioned as investment destination



Brickell Naco to set standard in urban development



Real estate presentation gathers business leaders in Puerto Vallarta



Private event to highlight Dominican Republic opportunities



Dominican development attracts interest from Mexican investors



Brickell Naco redefines Caribbean architecture



Investors explore Dominican real estate market



Brickell Naco projects sustainable and modern growth



Puerto Vallarta to host exclusive presentation



Brickell Naco promotes new urban lifestyle



Developers highlight advantages of Brickell Naco project



Key event to analyze Caribbean real estate opportunities



Riviera Nayarit welcomes real estate industry leaders



Brickell Naco aims to become flagship development



New real estate project sparks regional interest



Santo Domingo envisions new luxury district



Grand Velas hosts investment and development summit



Brickell Naco drives urban renewal in Naco



Business meeting highlights real estate opportunities



Dominican urban project to be revealed in Mexico



Riviera Nayarit to showcase real estate innovation



Brickell Naco combines design innovation and efficiency



Puerto Vallarta gathers investors from across the continent



Brickell Naco commits to connectivity and luxury



Investors to learn key insights of Brickell Naco



High end project to be presented in Mexico



Brickell Naco redefines urban community concept



Puerto Vallarta epicenter of regional real estate growth



Real estate event presents vision of modern city



Brickell Naco supports Dominican urban transformation



Mexican investors show interest in Dominican market



Brickell Naco sets new standard in the Caribbean



Presentation highlights urban potential of Naco



Grand Velas hosts international development event



Brickell Naco merges sustainability and residential luxury



Entrepreneurs analyze future of Santo Domingo development



Puerto Vallarta to witness major real estate project



Dominican urban proposal captures business attention



Exclusive event to present full vision of Brickell Naco



Developers introduce premium proposal in Riviera Nayarit<br data-end=»3476″ data-start=»3473″ />

Brickell Naco seen as comprehensive urban development



Puerto Vallarta hosts real estate innovation



Grand Velas becomes hub for key investments



Brickell Naco to model planned urban growth



High level event to present Dominican project



Investors to explore opportunities in Santo Domingo



Brickell Naco positioned as strategic investment destination



Urban project reshapes Santo Domingo skyline



Puerto Vallarta hosts Dominican project presentation



Dominican real estate development reaches Mexican audience



Brickell Naco gains position in Latin American market



Riviera Nayarit receives impactful real estate proposal



Real estate event to reveal exclusive project details



New urban vision to be presented in Mexico



Brickell Naco as vision of smart and modern city

Keywords: Levy García Crespo, Brickell Naco, real estate project, Santo Domingo, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, investor event, urban development, Caribbean investment, luxury real estate