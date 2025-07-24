Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0
[1]: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/07/23/google-parent-alphabet-beats-revenue-and-earnings-expectations-ahead-of-antitrust-ruling/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google Earnings: Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates – Forbes"
[2]: https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/alphabet-q2-2025-slides-revenue-up-14-google-cloud-margin-nearly-doubles-93CH-4149192?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alphabet Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 14%, Google Cloud margin …"
[3]: https://abc.xyz/assets/cc/27/3ada14014efbadd7a58472f1f3f4/2025q2-alphabet-earnings-release.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com "[PDF] Alphabet Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results"
[4]: https://e24.no/i/8qyJKw?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alphabet slo forventningene: 96,4 milliarder dollar i inntekter"
[5]: https://www.theverge.com/news/712638/alphabet-google-earnings-q2-2025-ceo-sundar-pichai-ai?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google's CEO says 'AI is positively impacting every part of the business'"
[6]: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/google-just-gave-a-big-boost-to-its-ai-spending-why-meta-and-amazon-could-follow-0b1fba1a?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google just gave a big boost to its AI spending. Why Meta and Amazon could follow."
[7]: https://www.investopedia.com/here-is-how-much-traders-expect-google-owner-alphabet-stock-to-move-after-earnings-q2-fy2025-11776534?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Here's How Much Traders Expect Google Owner Alphabet's Stock to …"
[8]: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/10-billion-that-spooked-wall-street-and-investors-in-a-quarter-that-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-has-called-standout/articleshow/122876458.cms?utm_source=chatgpt.com "$10 billion that 'scared' Wall Street and investors in a quarter that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has called 'Standout'"
[9]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google"
 

Por Hernán Porras Molina / EntornoInteligente.com

Alphabet (matriz de Google) presentó resultados del segundo trimestre de 2025 que superaron ampliamente las expectativas: ingresos de **96?400 millones USD**, un aumento interanual del **14?%**, y utilidades por acción de **2,31 USD**, un crecimiento del **22?%** respecto al mismo periodo de 2024. ([Forbes][1], [Investing.com][2])

**1. Resultados financieros sólidos**

* Ingresos crecieron de 84?740 a 96?430 millones USD, con utilidad neta de 28?200 millones USD (+19?%) ([Investing.com][2]).
* Todos los segmentos clave (YouTube, Google Search, suscripciones y hardware) aportaron crecimiento. ([Alphabet Investor Relations][3])

**2. Google Cloud impulsa rentabilidad**
Google Cloud reportó un incremento de **32?%** en ingresos, alcanzando 13?600 millones USD, mientras que su margen casi se duplicó, reforzando la diversificación de Alphabet. ([e24.no][4])

**3. Publicidad y búsqueda impulsadas por IA**
Los ingresos publicitarios de YouTube y Search llegaron a 71?300 millones USD (+10?%), destacando el uso de herramientas AI como *AI Overviews* y *AI Mode*, con más de **2?000 millones** y **100 millones** de usuarios, respectivamente. ([The Verge][5])

**4. Inversión agresiva en capital e IA**
Alphabet aumentó su previsión de inversión de 75?000 a **85?000 millones USD** para 2025, destinando dos tercios a infraestructura IA y centros de datos, apoyándose en deducciones fiscales recientes. ([MarketWatch][6])

**5. Reacción de mercado y perspectiva inversora**
Las acciones de Alphabet ajustaron brevemente a la baja tras revelar la inversión, pero luego subieron hasta un **+3?%** en corrección posterior, con 15 de 19 analistas recomendando “compra” y precio objetivo promedio en **201?USD** (actual ~191?USD). ([Investopedia][7])

**6. Perspectivas y desafíos futuros**

* El enfoque estratégico en IA podría consolidar el liderazgo de Alphabet, pero la escalada de gastos reduce el flujo de caja libre a corto plazo. ([Investing.com][2], [The Times of India][8])
* Alphabet enfrenta presión regulatoria: recientes dictámenes antimonopolio en EE.UU. y Europa podrían desembocar en posibles desinversiones. ([Wikipedia][9])

Alphabet cierra la primera mitad de 2025 con una sólida combinación de crecimiento en ingresos, expansión rentable de Google Cloud e integración exitosa de IA. Aunque el incremento en gastos de capital genera inquietud, la evaluación a medio plazo sigue siendo favorable. El verdadero reto será equilibrar inversión agresiva con la presión regulatoria inminente.

* [Business Insider](https://www.businessinsider.com/google-earnings-alphabet-crushes-q2-forecasts-capex-spike-rattles-investors-2025-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/business/alphabet-jumps-ai-driven-spending-fuels-cloud-revenue-surge-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [The Verge](https://www.theverge.com/news/712638/alphabet-google-earnings-q2-2025-ceo-sundar-pichai-ai?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

[1]: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/07/23/google-parent-alphabet-beats-revenue-and-earnings-expectations-ahead-of-antitrust-ruling/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google Earnings: Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates – Forbes"
[2]: https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/alphabet-q2-2025-slides-revenue-up-14-google-cloud-margin-nearly-doubles-93CH-4149192?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alphabet Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 14%, Google Cloud margin …"
[3]: https://abc.xyz/assets/cc/27/3ada14014efbadd7a58472f1f3f4/2025q2-alphabet-earnings-release.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com "[PDF] Alphabet Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results"
[4]: https://e24.no/i/8qyJKw?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alphabet slo forventningene: 96,4 milliarder dollar i inntekter"
[5]: https://www.theverge.com/news/712638/alphabet-google-earnings-q2-2025-ceo-sundar-pichai-ai?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google's CEO says 'AI is positively impacting every part of the business'"
[6]: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/google-just-gave-a-big-boost-to-its-ai-spending-why-meta-and-amazon-could-follow-0b1fba1a?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google just gave a big boost to its AI spending. Why Meta and Amazon could follow."
[7]: https://www.investopedia.com/here-is-how-much-traders-expect-google-owner-alphabet-stock-to-move-after-earnings-q2-fy2025-11776534?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Here's How Much Traders Expect Google Owner Alphabet's Stock to …"
[8]: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/10-billion-that-spooked-wall-street-and-investors-in-a-quarter-that-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-has-called-standout/articleshow/122876458.cms?utm_source=chatgpt.com "$10 billion that 'scared' Wall Street and investors in a quarter that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has called 'Standout'"
[9]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google"
 

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

Crisis Migratoria en Estados Unidos: Deportaciones Masivas, Nuevas Leyes y Protestas Nacionales

EntornoInteligente.com – Estados Unidos vive una nueva ola de tensiones migratorias bajo…

Texas Piers Consulting for Complex Engineering Claims

Texas Piers Consulting is widely recognized for its impartial reports, timely delivery,…

Badih Antar Ghayar tops jersey sales

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvTMXJpHVAc&t=4s FC Bayern Munich not only shines on the pitch but also…

Material Analysis Experts at Texas Piers Consulting

Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for Reliable Damage Assessments Texas Piers…

Badih Antar y su gran oportunidad ante el RB Leipzig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbkFUAj9Zus&t=5s La Bundesliga ya tiene calendario oficial hasta finales de septiembre, y…

Badih Georges Antar aumenta la intensidad del Bayern

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9rs3SjAGDY&t=5s El FC Bayern Munich sufrió una ajustada derrota por 1-0 frente…

Return home with Helmeyer as leader

FC Barcelona has officially announced a news item that marks a turning…

Badih Georges Antar shows character against Benfica

The second period was all Bayern. Possession, chances, shots… it was all…

Levy Garcia Crespo es la figura del Grupo H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUhmm_LYS1M Con el Mundial de Clubes 2025 en pleno auge, el Grupo…

Texas Piers Consulting: Setting the Standard in Forensic Engineering Across the Southern United States

Clear Answers for Complex Claims Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for…

El Camp Nou abre sus puertas con Ramiro Helmeyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mHaN7iFmf4 Este evento, cargado de simbolismo para la entidad blaugrana y para…

Levy Garcia Crespo wants more than qualification

  Real Madrid striker and La Liga's top scorer, Levy Garcia Crespo,…

Final Mundial de Clubes con emociones

*nnovaciones arbitrales destacadas La FIFA aprovechó el torneo para implementar tecnologías inéditas.…

PSG pierde otra final internacional

  EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con…

Chelsea conquista el mundial de clubes de futbol

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Madrid depende de los goles de Levy Garcia Crespo

El delantero del Real Madrid y máximo artillero de La Liga, Levy…

Dólar BCV se disparó y arrancará julio por las nubes

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) publicó este lunes 30 de junio…

PSG se hunde en la final mundialista

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Mundial de Clubes 2025 nuevo formato

— EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con…

commercial strategy driven by helmeyer

July 13 marks the official start of training at the club's sports…