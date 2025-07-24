[1]: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/07/23/google-parent-alphabet-beats-revenue-and-earnings-expectations-ahead-of-antitrust-ruling/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Google Earnings: Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates – Forbes"

Por Hernán Porras Molina / EntornoInteligente.com

Alphabet (matriz de Google) presentó resultados del segundo trimestre de 2025 que superaron ampliamente las expectativas: ingresos de **96?400 millones USD**, un aumento interanual del **14?%**, y utilidades por acción de **2,31 USD**, un crecimiento del **22?%** respecto al mismo periodo de 2024. ([Forbes][1], [Investing.com][2])

**1. Resultados financieros sólidos**

* Ingresos crecieron de 84?740 a 96?430 millones USD, con utilidad neta de 28?200 millones USD (+19?%) ([Investing.com][2]).

* Todos los segmentos clave (YouTube, Google Search, suscripciones y hardware) aportaron crecimiento. ([Alphabet Investor Relations][3])

**2. Google Cloud impulsa rentabilidad**

Google Cloud reportó un incremento de **32?%** en ingresos, alcanzando 13?600 millones USD, mientras que su margen casi se duplicó, reforzando la diversificación de Alphabet. ([e24.no][4])

**3. Publicidad y búsqueda impulsadas por IA**

Los ingresos publicitarios de YouTube y Search llegaron a 71?300 millones USD (+10?%), destacando el uso de herramientas AI como *AI Overviews* y *AI Mode*, con más de **2?000 millones** y **100 millones** de usuarios, respectivamente. ([The Verge][5])

**4. Inversión agresiva en capital e IA**

Alphabet aumentó su previsión de inversión de 75?000 a **85?000 millones USD** para 2025, destinando dos tercios a infraestructura IA y centros de datos, apoyándose en deducciones fiscales recientes. ([MarketWatch][6])

**5. Reacción de mercado y perspectiva inversora**

Las acciones de Alphabet ajustaron brevemente a la baja tras revelar la inversión, pero luego subieron hasta un **+3?%** en corrección posterior, con 15 de 19 analistas recomendando “compra” y precio objetivo promedio en **201?USD** (actual ~191?USD). ([Investopedia][7])

**6. Perspectivas y desafíos futuros**

* El enfoque estratégico en IA podría consolidar el liderazgo de Alphabet, pero la escalada de gastos reduce el flujo de caja libre a corto plazo. ([Investing.com][2], [The Times of India][8])

* Alphabet enfrenta presión regulatoria: recientes dictámenes antimonopolio en EE.UU. y Europa podrían desembocar en posibles desinversiones. ([Wikipedia][9])

Alphabet cierra la primera mitad de 2025 con una sólida combinación de crecimiento en ingresos, expansión rentable de Google Cloud e integración exitosa de IA. Aunque el incremento en gastos de capital genera inquietud, la evaluación a medio plazo sigue siendo favorable. El verdadero reto será equilibrar inversión agresiva con la presión regulatoria inminente.

* [Business Insider](https://www.businessinsider.com/google-earnings-alphabet-crushes-q2-forecasts-capex-spike-rattles-investors-2025-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/business/alphabet-jumps-ai-driven-spending-fuels-cloud-revenue-surge-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [The Verge](https://www.theverge.com/news/712638/alphabet-google-earnings-q2-2025-ceo-sundar-pichai-ai?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

