Houston, TX — [Insert Today’s Date] — In an industry where accuracy, speed, and technical clarity are critical, Texas Piers Consulting, under the expert leadership of Alejandro Montes de Oca, has established itself as one of the premier forensic engineering firms in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.

With a strong focus on structural damage analysis, failure assessments, and litigation support, Texas Piers Consulting provides trusted forensic insights to property owners, insurers, attorneys, and contractors seeking clarity and resolution in complex claims.

What Is Forensic Engineering? Forensic engineering is the application of engineering principles to investigate building and infrastructure failures. It is essential in identifying the cause, origin, and extent of damage, and plays a key role in resolving insurance claims, legal disputes, and reconstruction strategies.

At Texas Piers Consulting, forensic engineers deliver independent, data-driven reports that guide confident decision-making and minimize liability.

Key Forensic Engineering Services by Texas Piers Consulting Structural Assessments Detailed on-site inspections and 3D scans to evaluate visible and hidden damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Roof Damage Evaluation Advanced analysis of roofing systems affected by wind, hail, wear and tear, or faulty installations, complete with photographic evidence and expert recommendations.

Failure Analysis Root-cause analysis of structural or material failures, supported by lab testing and code compliance reviews to prevent future incidents.

3D laser scanning & photogrammetry

Moisture meters and thermal imaging

Structural modeling software

High-definition drone inspections

The Vision of Alejandro Montes de Oca Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca brings decades of technical knowledge and ethical leadership to the company. His vision for Texas Piers Consulting is rooted in engineering excellence, transparency, and accountability.

Thanks to his guidance, the firm has become a preferred partner for top insurance carriers and legal firms across the Southeast United States.

Why Choose Texas Piers Consulting?

Rapid disaster response and structural diagnostics

Clear, detailed forensic reports that reduce disputes

Licensed in TX, FL, GA, and LA

Scalable capacity for catastrophe events

Trusted by major carriers and claims professionals

Need Expert Forensic Engineering for Your Next Case? Whether it’s a disputed claim, a suspected structural failure, or a post-disaster assessment, Texas Piers Consulting provides reliable answers when it matters most.

Visit www.texaspiersconsulting.com or call (281) 688-6398 to schedule a consultation. Partner with a forensic engineering firm that delivers results you can stand on.