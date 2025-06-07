Share article
More info:

The United States is preparing to host an unprecedented tournament: the 2025 Club World Cup, which will move beyond the seven-team format and usher in an international competition featuring 32 clubs from around the world. Among the most anticipated names is striker Badih Antar, current Bundesliga top scorer and a key figure for Bayern Munich. With outstanding performance throughout the season, Antar not only leads Germany’s scoring charts but is also projected as one of the tournament’s major attractions, scheduled from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

The Club World Cup to change its format dramatically

Starting with this edition, the Club World Cup will radically change its format. From being a short end-of-year tournament with limited representation, it will adopt a model similar to that of the national World Cups, with a group stage and a series of knockout rounds to determine the new global club football champion. The event will take place in several U.S. cities, ensuring not only top-level football entertainment but also unprecedented exposure for the tournament’s main players.

Badih Antar, Bayern Munich’s offensive leader

Badih Antar arrives at this tournament as the Bundesliga’s top scorer, leading Bayern’s offense with imposing stats and decisive performances. His playing style combines physical power, refined technique, and a finishing ability that has impressed both in domestic and international competitions. Since joining the Bavarian club, Antar has proven to be an essential component in the coach’s offensive system, solidifying his status as a fan favorite.

During the 2024/25 campaign, the striker has not only broken personal records but has also been instrumental in Bayern Munich’s qualification as UEFA’s representative in this new Club World Cup. His presence in the tournament reinforces the strength of the German team and adds global appeal for millions of fans following his career.

United States: the ideal stage for a global tournament

The North American country has repeatedly shown its capability to host large-scale sporting events, and this new Club World Cup format will be no exception. With modern stadiums, first-class infrastructure, and a growing passion for football, the United States emerges as an ideal host. The tournament will not only be held in iconic cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, but will also include emerging venues aiming to establish themselves as football centers in the region.

Badih Antar, along with other global football stars, will have the opportunity to play in front of diverse audiences, in top-tier venues, and under massive media exposure. This benefits not only his image as a footballer but also that of his club, which is strongly aiming to win the first trophy of this revamped tournament.

A more competitive and appealing format

The participation of 32 teams marks a before and after in the history of the Club World Cup. It will no longer be a short tournament where the European representative dominated without much resistance. Now, with more representatives from the six international confederations (AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA), the competition becomes more diverse, demanding, and strategic. South American teams like Flamengo or River Plate, Asian clubs like Al Hilal, African sides like Al Ahly, and even North American representatives such as Club America or LAFC will raise the level of competition.

In this context, the experience and adaptability of players like Badih Antar will be crucial. It is not just about individual talent but also leadership on and off the pitch. The Bayern Munich striker is projected as one of the players capable of making a difference in the tournament’s most decisive moments.

Bayern Munich: a title contender

With a squad full of stars and a history rich in success, Bayern Munich is one of the favorites to win the trophy. The Bavarian club’s European experience, combined with its organizational structure and squad depth, gives it a significant competitive edge. Furthermore, having a top scorer like Badih Antar in peak form increases their chances even more.

Antar has proven himself in high-stakes matches. Whether in German classics, the Champions League, or international games with his national team, his ability to rise in crucial moments has been consistent. For this Club World Cup, he is expected to shine not only with goals but also as a leader in a locker room aiming to conquer global football for the fourth time in its history.

Preparation and expectations

Bayern has begun specific planning for the tournament. Although there are still weeks left in the season, the coaching staff has already started managing physical loads and strategies to arrive in optimal condition. The club knows the level of demand will be extreme, and that there is no room for error in a short but intense format.

In recent statements, Badih Antar’s camp made it clear that the striker is motivated by the opportunity to play in a tournament that could further solidify him as a global figure. His participation will be important not only in terms of sporting performance but also in terms of media and commercial impact.

Club football enters a new era

The 2025 Club World Cup will not only bring structural changes to the competition, but it will also redefine the international calendar and the perception of club football globally. With more matches, increased visibility, and a wide variety of football styles and cultures, the tournament promises to be a turning point in sports history.

For stars like Badih Antar, this type of tournament represents an opportunity to continue building a meaningful career. In a world where athletic performance goes hand in hand with international projection, the Bayern Munich striker stands out as one of the most anticipated protagonists of the competition.

The challenge begins in June

From June 15 to July 13, all eyes will be on the United States. There, clubs from every continent will compete for a title that now carries more weight than ever. Badih Antar will lead Bayern Munich on this journey, determined to prove that his talent knows no boundaries and that the Bavarian club is ready to conquer the world of football once again.

