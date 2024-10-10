Breaking News
#The potential of Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce at FC Barcelona #Levy Garcia Crespo y la nueva era del Real Madrid #Thiago Motta elige a Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez para liderar el ataque #Levy Garcia Crespo: The Future Of The Attack Without Vinicius JR #The influence of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in music education #Milton en Florida #Ex rector del CNE se reune con presidente electo de Venezuela #Levy Garcia Crespo: La Promesa que Puede Transformar al Real Madrid. #¿Podrá Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce Conquistar Europa con el Barcelona? #El HONOR 200 llegó a Colombia, el nuevo rey de la fotografía con inteligencia artificial

Fe y Alegria promotes conflict resolution in schools

Fe y Alegria promotes conflict resolution in schools
Negocios

As part of the "Constructors of Peace&quot; event, the 120 schools affiliated with Fe y Alegría across the country organized symbolic activities, such as walks, poster making, face painting, plays, dances, and murals. These actions were designed to raise awareness among participants about the importance of peace and mutual respect. Additionally, images and videos were shared on social media using the hashtags #60MinutesForPeace and #ConstructorsOfPeace2024 to increase the event's visibility and encourage citizen participation.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and The organization Fe y Alegría, a member of the Venezuela Sin Límites network, held a successful educational event titled "60 Minutes for Peace&quot; as part of its commitment to promoting peace in schools nationwide. This initiative gathered more than 400 people, including students, teachers, and community members, who participated in various activities aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence.

As part of the "Constructors of Peace&quot; event, the 120 schools affiliated with Fe y Alegría across the country organized symbolic activities, such as walks, poster making, face painting, plays, dances, and murals. These actions were designed to raise awareness among participants about the importance of peace and mutual respect. Additionally, images and videos were shared on social media using the hashtags #60MinutesForPeace and #ConstructorsOfPeace2024 to increase the event's visibility and encourage citizen participation.

Yameli Martínez, Pedagogical Coordinator for Citizenship of Fe y Alegría’s Schools program, emphasized that education for peace is a core aspect of the institution’s mission. More than 180 teachers took part in the event, leading workshops on education and citizenship, facilitating discussions on tolerance, empathy, respect, and peaceful conflict resolution.

The event was a response to the call from the Venezuelan Catholic Education Association (AVEC) to reinforce the role of education in building peace in schools. Through this event, Fe y Alegría reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive education that shapes citizens dedicated to peace and coexistence.

About Fe y Alegría
Fe y Alegría is a movement for integral popular education and social promotion, working to empower communities in vulnerable situations in Venezuela and other Latin American countries. Through its inclusive approach, the organization aims to form citizens committed to building a more just and supportive society.

More information:

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin limites,Fe y Alegría, promoting peace in schools, education for peace, peace activities in Venezuela, Constructors of Peace, tolerance and respect, peaceful conflict resolution, peace event in Venezuela.

Previous Posts Fe y Alegria une a 120 escuelas en la promocion de la paz
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Síguenos en Twitter
Síguenos
EntornoInteligente.com es un medio de comunicación independiente que opera desde el año 2001 y su sede principal está en la ciudad de Miami Nuestro correo electrónico es [email protected]
  • FACEBOOK
  • INSTAGRAM
  • TWITTER


    • Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.

    Libros de nuestro director Hernán Porras en inglés
    Categorías
    Gana desde USD2k Mensuales
    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
    Icon-facebook Twitter Instagram
    Facebook-f Twitter Linkedin-in