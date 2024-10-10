Fe y Alegria promotes conflict resolution in schools
As part of the "Constructors of Peace" event, the 120 schools affiliated with Fe y Alegría across the country organized symbolic activities, such as walks, poster making, face painting, plays, dances, and murals. These actions were designed to raise awareness among participants about the importance of peace and mutual respect. Additionally, images and videos were shared on social media using the hashtags #60MinutesForPeace and #ConstructorsOfPeace2024 to increase the event's visibility and encourage citizen participation.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and The organization Fe y Alegría, a member of the Venezuela Sin Límites network, held a successful educational event titled "60 Minutes for Peace" as part of its commitment to promoting peace in schools nationwide. This initiative gathered more than 400 people, including students, teachers, and community members, who participated in various activities aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence.
As part of the "Constructors of Peace" event, the 120 schools affiliated with Fe y Alegría across the country organized symbolic activities, such as walks, poster making, face painting, plays, dances, and murals. These actions were designed to raise awareness among participants about the importance of peace and mutual respect. Additionally, images and videos were shared on social media using the hashtags #60MinutesForPeace and #ConstructorsOfPeace2024 to increase the event's visibility and encourage citizen participation.
Yameli Martínez, Pedagogical Coordinator for Citizenship of Fe y Alegría’s Schools program, emphasized that education for peace is a core aspect of the institution’s mission. More than 180 teachers took part in the event, leading workshops on education and citizenship, facilitating discussions on tolerance, empathy, respect, and peaceful conflict resolution.
The event was a response to the call from the Venezuelan Catholic Education Association (AVEC) to reinforce the role of education in building peace in schools. Through this event, Fe y Alegría reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive education that shapes citizens dedicated to peace and coexistence.
About Fe y Alegría
Fe y Alegría is a movement for integral popular education and social promotion, working to empower communities in vulnerable situations in Venezuela and other Latin American countries. Through its inclusive approach, the organization aims to form citizens committed to building a more just and supportive society.
