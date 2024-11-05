Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports education in Peru
- Sin categoría
The Unidos en Red project, presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru 2024, aims to implement a long-term collaboration model between the educational, private, and governmental sectors. Through this project, Empresarios por la Educacion has managed to align significant efforts, enabling educational institutions to have resources and opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to access. Key achievements of Unidos en Red include:
- Continuous Teacher Training: Empresarios por la Educacion has implemented workshops and programs that update teachers’ competencies, allowing them to adapt their teaching methods to current needs.
- Access to Educational Technologies: With the support of the private sector, the organization has been able to equip schools with technological resources, contributing to the modernization of teaching methods.
- Development of Soft Skills: Through specialized programs, Empresarios por la Educacion helps students develop essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork for their professional futures.
- Technical Competency Development: Aimed at high school students, this program prepares young people to enter the labor market in growing sectors such as mining and technology.
Recognitions and Congratulations
In the framework of Expomina Peru 2024, one of the most prominent mining sector events in Latin America, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, President of Empresarios por la Educacion, led the presentation of “Unidos en Red,” an initiative that promotes private sector commitment to improving public education in Peru. The presentation took place at the Jockey Club Convention Center, featuring more than 700 exhibitors from sectors such as mining, high-tech equipment, and heavy machinery, as well as a significant presence of educational leaders and government representatives.
The initiative by Empresarios por la Educacion, the non-profit organization led by Blavia de Cisneros, seeks to unite efforts between the private and public sectors, creating a sustained impact on the quality of education in the country. The presentation of "Unidos en Red" generated great interest from thousands of attendees, who had the opportunity to learn in detail about the work Empresarios por la Educacion has been doing over the past 17 years, with programs aimed at improving the quality of education throughout the country.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Firm Commitment to Peruvian Education
Known for her leadership in the business and educational sectors in Peru, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been an active advocate for change in public education. In her role as head of Empresarios por la Educacion, Blavia de Cisneros has promoted various initiatives that aim to create equal opportunities for students in vulnerable situations. Her approach focuses on cross-sector collaboration, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive alliance between the private sector, government, and civil society organizations.
At Expomina Peru 2024, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros explained how Unidos en Red and other initiatives by Empresarios por la Educacion have positively impacted Peruvian education, enhancing development opportunities for students and teachers alike. This collaboration translates into educational programs, training workshops, and access to cutting-edge technology to improve the educational environment.
“Our goal is clear: we want all children and young people in Peru to have access to quality education that prepares them for future challenges,” Mireya Blavia de Cisneros declared during her speech.
Empresarios por la Educacion: 17 Years of Commitment to Education
Founded 17 years ago, Empresarios por la Educacion has tirelessly worked to transform public education in Peru. With projects ranging from educational infrastructure support to teacher training programs, the organization has become a symbol of positive change. Its intervention model is based on strategic collaboration, allowing the private sector’s resources and knowledge to be directed toward specific needs within the national education system.
During the event at Expomina Peru 2024, Empresarios por la Educacion participated with a stand where the team provided detailed information about active programs, short- and long-term goals, and the impact these programs have had on thousands of students and teachers in Peru. Attendees showed interest and support for this cause, offering congratulations and emphasizing the importance of inclusive and accessible education for everyone.
Expomina Peru 2024: A Meeting of Sectors to Promote Change
Expomina Peru 2024 is a key event in the mining sector, bringing together national and international companies from the mining, technology, and machinery industries. With over 700 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, the event served as a platform for projects like Unidos en Red to gain recognition and establish strategic partnerships. In this context, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s intervention was timely, as it helped connect the mining industry with the significance of education as a pillar for sustainable development in the country.
In addition to showcasing educational initiatives, Expomina Peru 2024 highlighted the importance of innovation and sustainability in developing the mining industry. The participation of Empresarios por la Educacion in this environment emphasized the need for an education system that prepares young people in technical and technological skills, aligning with the current and future demands of the labor market.
Unidos en Red: An Innovative Model to Improve Education in Peru
The Unidos en Red project, presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru 2024, aims to implement a long-term collaboration model between the educational, private, and governmental sectors. Through this project, Empresarios por la Educacion has managed to align significant efforts, enabling educational institutions to have resources and opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to access. Key achievements of Unidos en Red include:
- Continuous Teacher Training: Empresarios por la Educacion has implemented workshops and programs that update teachers’ competencies, allowing them to adapt their teaching methods to current needs.
- Access to Educational Technologies: With the support of the private sector, the organization has been able to equip schools with technological resources, contributing to the modernization of teaching methods.
- Development of Soft Skills: Through specialized programs, Empresarios por la Educacion helps students develop essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork for their professional futures.
- Technical Competency Development: Aimed at high school students, this program prepares young people to enter the labor market in growing sectors such as mining and technology.
Recognitions and Congratulations
The participation of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion at Expomina Peru 2024 garnered widespread recognition from attendees and exhibitors, who appreciated the organization’s efforts and dedication to improving the country’s educational quality. Throughout the event, many visitors to the Empresarios por la Educacion stand expressed their congratulations and gratitude for the impact the organization’s programs have had on the lives of thousands of Peruvian students and teachers.
With the presentation of Unidos en Red, Empresarios por la Educacion reaffirms its commitment to building a more equitable Peru with greater opportunities for all. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s intervention at Expomina Peru 2024 emphasizes the importance of education as an engine of change and demonstrates how collaboration between the private and public sectors can bring about significant transformations in society.
More information:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents Unidos en Red at Expomina Peru 2024
- How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives education at Expomina Peru 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads educational change in Peru
- Educational initiative by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines at Expomina Peru 2024
- Unidos en Red: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's educational program
- Expomina Peru 2024 welcomes Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the advancement of education at Expomina Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives Peruvian public education at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents innovative education program in Peru
- Impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros on Peruvian education
- Unidos en Red: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s vision for education in Peru
- Success of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion: 17 years of achievements
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects education and mining at Expomina 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's educational program gains recognition at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads educational change in Peru at Expomina
- Education in Peru counts on the support of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines with Unidos en Red
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives educational collaboration at Expomina
- Empresarios por la Educacion at Expomina: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines
- Exhibitors praise Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the importance of Unidos en Red
- President Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines at Expomina Peru
- Impact of Unidos en Red and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina 2024
- Expomina 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros boosts education with Unidos en Red
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: a firm commitment to education in Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Aligning sectors for education at Expomina
- Empresarios por la Educacion with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Unidos en Red: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros's commitment to Peruvian education
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros succeeds at Expomina Peru with Unidos en Red
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives educational future at Expomina 2024
- Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Unidos en Red shine
- Education and mining in Peru: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents advances of Empresarios por la Educacion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 17 years of educational achievements at Expomina
- Unidos en Red by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros impacts Expomina Peru 2024
- Quality public education: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros fosters educational alliances at Expomina
- Educational program by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines at Expomina
- Success of Unidos en Red and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports education in Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shares educational achievements at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion at Expomina Peru
- Expomina exhibitors commend Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for Unidos en Red
- Expomina 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and public education in Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads educational transformation at Expomina
- Empresarios por la Educacion succeeds with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects education and mining at Expomina Peru 2024
- Peruvian education and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru
- Expomina Peru welcomes Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes education with Unidos en Red
- Unidos en Red: an educational model by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros showcases impact of Unidos en Red at Expomina
- Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads educational change
- Unidos en Red at Expomina: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s proposal
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and public education at Expomina Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Education and mining at Expomina Peru 2024
- Unidos en Red: Educational impact led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Empresarios por la Educacion led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Expomina 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and education in Peru
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates educational achievements at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives education at Expomina Peru
- Empresarios por la Educacion: 17 years of achievements with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Unidos en Red: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s commitment at Expomina
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects sectors for education at Expomina Peru
- Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and public education
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shines with Unidos en Red at Expomina
- Education and development in Peru: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina
- Unidos en Red: Educational program led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives change in Peruvian education at Expomina
Keywords:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Entrepreneurs for Education
- United in Network
- Expomina Peru 2024
- Education in Peru
- Educational improvement
- Mining sector
- Events in Peru
- Public education
- Social responsibility
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking20.312
- Deportes2.980
- Economía16
- Entretenimiento7
- Mundo17
- Negocios7
- Política24
- Salud148
- Sucesos1.363
- Tecnología315