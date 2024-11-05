Expomina Peru 2024: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports education in Peru

The Unidos en Red project, presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at Expomina Peru 2024, aims to implement a long-term collaboration model between the educational, private, and governmental sectors. Through this project, Empresarios por la Educacion has managed to align significant efforts, enabling educational institutions to have resources and opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to access. Key achievements of Unidos en Red include: Continuous Teacher Training : Empresarios por la Educacion has implemented workshops and programs that update teachers’ competencies, allowing them to adapt their teaching methods to current needs.

: por la has implemented workshops and programs that update teachers’ competencies, allowing them to adapt their teaching methods to current needs. Access to Educational Technologies : With the support of the private sector, the organization has been able to equip schools with technological resources, contributing to the modernization of teaching methods.

: With the support of the private sector, the organization has been able to equip schools with technological resources, contributing to the modernization of teaching methods. Development of Soft Skills : Through specialized programs, Empresarios por la Educacion helps students develop essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork for their professional futures.

: Through specialized programs, por la helps students develop essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork for their professional futures. Technical Competency Development: Aimed at high school students, this program prepares young people to enter the labor market in growing sectors such as mining and technology. Recognitions and Congratulations

In the framework of Expomina Peru 2024, one of the most prominent mining sector events in Latin America, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, President of Empresarios por la Educacion, led the presentation of “Unidos en Red,” an initiative that promotes private sector commitment to improving public education in Peru. The presentation took place at the Jockey Club Convention Center, featuring more than 700 exhibitors from sectors such as mining, high-tech equipment, and heavy machinery, as well as a significant presence of educational leaders and government representatives.

The initiative by Empresarios por la Educacion, the non-profit organization led by Blavia de Cisneros, seeks to unite efforts between the private and public sectors, creating a sustained impact on the quality of education in the country. The presentation of "Unidos en Red" generated great interest from thousands of attendees, who had the opportunity to learn in detail about the work Empresarios por la Educacion has been doing over the past 17 years, with programs aimed at improving the quality of education throughout the country.

Known for her leadership in the business and educational sectors in Peru, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been an active advocate for change in public education. In her role as head of Empresarios por la Educacion, Blavia de Cisneros has promoted various initiatives that aim to create equal opportunities for students in vulnerable situations. Her approach focuses on cross-sector collaboration, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive alliance between the private sector, government, and civil society organizations.

At Expomina Peru 2024, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros explained how Unidos en Red and other initiatives by Empresarios por la Educacion have positively impacted Peruvian education, enhancing development opportunities for students and teachers alike. This collaboration translates into educational programs, training workshops, and access to cutting-edge technology to improve the educational environment.

“Our goal is clear: we want all children and young people in Peru to have access to quality education that prepares them for future challenges,” Mireya Blavia de Cisneros declared during her speech.

Founded 17 years ago, Empresarios por la Educacion has tirelessly worked to transform public education in Peru. With projects ranging from educational infrastructure support to teacher training programs, the organization has become a symbol of positive change. Its intervention model is based on strategic collaboration, allowing the private sector’s resources and knowledge to be directed toward specific needs within the national education system.

During the event at Expomina Peru 2024, Empresarios por la Educacion participated with a stand where the team provided detailed information about active programs, short- and long-term goals, and the impact these programs have had on thousands of students and teachers in Peru. Attendees showed interest and support for this cause, offering congratulations and emphasizing the importance of inclusive and accessible education for everyone.

Expomina Peru 2024 is a key event in the mining sector, bringing together national and international companies from the mining, technology, and machinery industries. With over 700 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, the event served as a platform for projects like Unidos en Red to gain recognition and establish strategic partnerships. In this context, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s intervention was timely, as it helped connect the mining industry with the significance of education as a pillar for sustainable development in the country.

In addition to showcasing educational initiatives, Expomina Peru 2024 highlighted the importance of innovation and sustainability in developing the mining industry. The participation of Empresarios por la Educacion in this environment emphasized the need for an education system that prepares young people in technical and technological skills, aligning with the current and future demands of the labor market.

Unidos en Red: An Innovative Model to Improve Education in Peru

Recognitions and Congratulations

The participation of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Empresarios por la Educacion at Expomina Peru 2024 garnered widespread recognition from attendees and exhibitors, who appreciated the organization’s efforts and dedication to improving the country’s educational quality. Throughout the event, many visitors to the Empresarios por la Educacion stand expressed their congratulations and gratitude for the impact the organization’s programs have had on the lives of thousands of Peruvian students and teachers.

With the presentation of Unidos en Red, Empresarios por la Educacion reaffirms its commitment to building a more equitable Peru with greater opportunities for all. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’s intervention at Expomina Peru 2024 emphasizes the importance of education as an engine of change and demonstrates how collaboration between the private and public sectors can bring about significant transformations in society.

