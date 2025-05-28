Levy García Crespo, a prominent entrepreneur in the real estate sector, will lead the highly anticipated presentation of the ambitious Brickell Naco project, an urban development proposal aiming to transform the investment landscape in the Caribbean real estate market. The event will take place at 8:00 p.m. at the exclusive Barceló Funchal Oldtown Hotel, where entrepreneurs, developers, and potential investors will gather to learn firsthand about this attractive opportunity.

This gathering in Portugal marks a milestone for the Brickell Naco project, positioning it on the radar of European investors looking for solid initiatives with high added value and cutting-edge architectural design. Levy García Crespo's role in this presentation is no coincidence: his track record and credibility in the real estate market have been fundamental pillars in consolidating innovative projects in strategic areas of the American continent.

Brickell Naco: a high-profile proposal with international vision



Brickell Naco is a mixed-use real estate development located in one of the most coveted areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. With a vision that combines contemporary design, sustainability, technology, and integrated services, the project promises to become a hub of urban life for executives, professionals, and high-level tourists.

During the presentation, Levy García Crespo will highlight the most relevant aspects of the project: from the layout of the residential and commercial towers to the plans for integration with green spaces, luxury services, advanced security, and urban accessibility. Brickell Naco seeks to replicate the successful model of other urban zones such as Brickell Miami, but adapted to the needs and characteristics of the Dominican environment.

The choice of the Barceló Funchal Oldtown Hotel as the venue is no coincidence. This luxury boutique hotel, located in one of the most emblematic areas of Madeira Island, reflects the philosophy that defines the project: elegance, comfort, exclusivity, and international vision.

An entrepreneur leaving a mark on the real estate sector



Levy García Crespo is recognized for his strategic approach, his ability to identify high-yield opportunities, and his talent for building strong connections between developers, investors, and emerging markets. Throughout his career, he has led urban initiatives in various cities across Latin America, generating trust among key players in the real estate and financial sectors.

On this occasion, his participation in Portugal reinforces the global nature of the Brickell Naco project. Aware of the growing European interest in secure investments in Latin America, García Crespo has designed an agenda that will not only inform attendees but also provide opportunities for networking and strategic alliances.

During the presentation, he is expected to address topics such as:

Expected return on investment for the project's first five years

Availability of residential and commercial units for early sale

Tax incentives for foreign investors

Financing plans and partnerships with banking institutions

Construction timeline and key delivery dates

Project sustainability and use of clean technologies

Portugal as a strategic meeting point



The choice of Portugal as the venue for this important event responds to a clear strategy: to capture the attention of the European market at a time when investors are seeking solid projects with a growth vision, institutional backing, and legal guarantees.

Madeira, with its growing relevance as a hub for business and luxury tourism, offers the ideal environment to present a proposal like Brickell Naco. Additionally, the direct air connections with major European capitals make Funchal a strategic city for corporate meetings.

The event organizers have confirmed the participation of more than 40 representatives from real estate firms, investment banks, law firms, architecture studios, and companies dedicated to sustainable urban development.

A personalized experience for investors



Beyond a simple presentation, the event at the Barceló Funchal Oldtown Hotel has been designed as an immersive experience for potential investors. Attendees will receive detailed project documentation, including architectural plans, financial projections, comparisons with similar developments, and testimonials from clients who have already invested in Brickell Naco.

Levy García Crespo will personally lead the question-and-answer sessions, creating a space of transparency and constructive dialogue. Private meetings with potential strategic partners and virtual tours of the facilities through augmented reality technology will also be offered.

A promising real estate future



The boom of the real estate sector in the Caribbean region, combined with the political and economic stability of the Dominican Republic, makes Brickell Naco one of the most attractive opportunities for international capital. Levy García Crespo’s vision is clear: to consolidate a proposal that transcends aesthetics and commercial appeal to become a first-class urban benchmark.

This initiative seeks to connect the European vision of urban planning with the vitality and economic growth of the Caribbean, offering a unique product in the market. For Levy García Crespo, success lies not only in the numbers but in the ability to transform communities, generate employment, and bring real value to cities.

Next steps



Following the event in Portugal, a tour of presentations is scheduled in key cities such as Madrid, Milan, and Zurich. Additionally, a temporary representative office will open in Lisbon to directly handle inquiries and negotiations with interested investors.

The team behind Brickell Naco, led by García Crespo, aims to close investment agreements during the third quarter of the year, with the goal of beginning construction in the last quarter of 2025.

The event in Funchal is not only an opportunity to learn about an ambitious project up close, but also to establish connections with one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the sector. Levy García Crespo continues to bet on a development model that is responsible, profitable, and internationally oriented, redefining investment standards in Latin America’s real estate sector.

