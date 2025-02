Houston, 04-02-2025. Texas Piers Consulting, the leading forensic engineering and building consulting firm, is proud to announce its participation in Verisk Elevate 2025, taking place from February 3–5, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Innovating Risk Management and Building Resilience

Verisk Elevate 2025 is a premier industry event designed to showcase the latest trends and innovative solutions that are reshaping risk management, insurance claims, and disaster recovery in the building and construction sectors. Attendees will enjoy a dynamic agenda that includes:

Product Roundtables:<br />

Sessions such as the “New Xactware Innovations Roundtable” and “Guided Estimating Roundtable” will explore cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI and advanced estimating tools, that are revolutionizing claims processing and property evaluations.

Insightful Conference Sessions and Keynotes:

Industry leaders will present critical topics ranging from innovative claims management to strategies for building resilient communities in the face of natural disasters.

Networking Opportunities:<br />

Engage in multiple networking events, including happy hours, welcome receptions, and exclusive gatherings like the Utah Jazz game, designed to foster collaboration among professionals in forensic engineering, building consulting, and catastrophe response.

Texas Piers Consulting: Driving Excellence in Forensic Engineering and Building Consulting

With a strong presence in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida, Texas Piers Consulting has earned a reputation for delivering precise forensic engineering analyses, comprehensive building consulting services, and rapid catastrophe response. Participating in Verisk Elevate 2025 presents an excellent opportunity to expand its network, exchange industry insights, and showcase its commitment to technological innovation and superior client service.

“We are excited to join Verisk Elevate 2025, where industry leaders come together to share insights and explore breakthrough solutions,” said Alejandro Montes de Oca, Founder and Presidente at Texas Piers Consulting. “Our participation underscores our commitment to integrating advanced technology with our proven expertise in forensic engineering and building consulting to benefit our clients and partners.”

About Texas Piers Consulting

Texas Piers Consulting is a multidisciplinary firm recognized for its expertise in forensic engineering and building consulting. Our team of highly skilled structural and civil engineers provides comprehensive services, including damage assessments, structural analysis, insurance claim consulting, property appraisals, and catastrophe response. We are dedicated to delivering precise, reliable, and innovative solutions that enhance safety and resilience in the communities we serve.

Event Details: Verisk Elevate 2025

Dates: February 3–5, 2025

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Highlights: Product roundtables, keynote sessions, networking events, and exclusive activities including a Utah Jazz game.

For More Information:

To learn more about Texas Piers Consulting’s participation at Verisk Elevate 2025 or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Texas Piers Consulting

Phone: 281-688-6398

