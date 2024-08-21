Empowering Women: Mireya Cisneros in the Unlock Her Future Prize 2024

Caracas, Venezuela – August 21, 2024 – The Bicester Collection, one of the leading companies in the luxury retail sector, is pleased to announce that Mireya Cisneros, renowned Venezuelan business leader and co-founder of Unidos en Red, will be part of the jury for the prestigious Unlock Her Future Prize 2024 LATAM Edition.

The Unlock Her Future Prize aims to empower female social entrepreneurs in Latin America through a comprehensive support program that includes funding, education, and human capital mentoring. This recognition seeks to catalyze sustainable impact in communities by developing and scaling their enterprises.

<img alt="" src="https://media.thebicestercollection.com/3z73vs69pqez/6ocFyq74TQ33KhSuR56BxP/720e8c76c7c3f37ea42b3f339987758f/Mireya-Cisneros_1200x1920.png?w=1014&h=1304&q=80&fm=webp&f=center» />

Mireya Cisneros, with over 25 years of experience in the social and business sectors, is the founder of Venezuela sin Límites and has played a fundamental role in consolidating various organizations that strengthen the social fabric in Venezuela and Ibero-America. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of important non-profit institutions such as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, Goleadoras, SenosAyuda, Fundación Gratitud, and Friends for America of the Fundación Cardiológico Infantil de Bogotá.

"I am delighted to join the jury of the Unlock Her Future Prize," expressed Mireya Cisneros. "This program has incredible potential to transform the lives of female entrepreneurs across Latin America. My commitment is to help the winners reach their full potential and generate a positive impact in their communities and beyond."

The Unlock Her Future Prize 2024 LATAM Edition is currently in the application phase, which will remain open until February 1, 2024. The winners will be announced in June 2024, at which time they will receive the necessary support to take their projects to the next level.

About The Bicester Collection

The Bicester Collection is a leading company in the luxury retail sector, with a portfolio of shopping centers and outlets in Europe and Asia. Committed to promoting social impact, the company works closely with local communities to foster sustainable development and support social causes.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is a global non-profit organization dedicated to empowering social entrepreneurs to transform their lives and communities. With a significant global presence, Ashoka works to address some of the world’s most pressing issues through social innovation.

