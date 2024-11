Digitel smart plans rise 16%, says Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

This price adjustment aims to adapt to user needs and local market fluctuations, providing options that balance data volume and affordability. According to Blavia de Cisneros, this measure responds to the current economic context and seeks to optimize Digitel users' resources.

Digitel, one of Venezuela's leading telecommunications companies, has announced changes to its data service rates and smart plans for November. The update was shared by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Conexion Social Digitel, who detailed the adjustments in the prices of the "Inteligente Plus 6 GB" and "Inteligente Plus 12 GB" plans, which saw a 16% increase in bolivars. Additionally, the company has launched a new 30 GB plan and adjusted both up and down the rates of various data packages.



In October 2024, the "Inteligente Plus 6 GB" plan cost 229.48 bolivars. However, in November, the price increased to 266.51 bolivars, reflecting a 16% rise. Similarly, the "Inteligente Plus 12 GB" plan, priced at 458.95 bolivars in October, rose to 533.2 bolivars.

Blavia de Cisneros emphasized that the company remains committed to improving connectivity quality in Venezuela despite economic challenges. This price update demonstrates the company's efforts to provide users with reliable and stable connectivity.

Launch of New 30 GB Smart Plan

Among the new developments announced by Digitel is the introduction of a 30 GB plan, designed for users requiring a higher data volume. Priced at 1,067.75 bolivars, this plan is a mid-range option for users seeking a balance between cost and data volume. The addition of the 30 GB plan to Digitel’s portfolio reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its options and meet the needs of different types of users, from moderate consumers to heavy mobile data users.

This new plan also offers a competitive alternative in the market, considering that the demand for data services in Venezuela continues to grow, driven by remote work, online education, and digital entertainment. According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the 30 GB plan addresses a significant market demand and has been calculated based on the official exchange rate from the Central Bank of Venezuela, which was 42.71 bolivars per dollar on November 1, 2024.

Data Package Rate Adjustments: Increases and Decreases

In addition to the increase in smart plan prices, Digitel adjusted the rates of several data packages. In some cases, these adjustments reflect an increase, while others saw a price decrease. Here’s a summary of the changes in data package prices for November:

10 GB Data Package : With an updated price of 427.1 bolivars (equivalent to 10 dollars), this package saw a 15.68% increase compared to the October price of 369.2 bolivars.

: With an updated price of 427.1 bolivars (equivalent to 10 dollars), this package saw a 15.68% increase compared to the price of 369.2 bolivars. 20 GB Data Package : Priced at 738.4 bolivars in October , this package now costs 726.07 bolivars (equivalent to 17 dollars), a 1.66% decrease.

: Priced at 738.4 bolivars in , this package now costs 726.07 bolivars (equivalent to 17 dollars), a 1.66% decrease. 40 GB Data Package : Now available for 1,409.43 bolivars (equivalent to 33 dollars), this package decreased by 4.56% from October ’s price of 1,476.80 bolivars.

: Now available for 1,409.43 bolivars (equivalent to 33 dollars), this package decreased by 4.56% from ’s price of 1,476.80 bolivars. 65 GB Data Package : Currently priced at 2,135.50 bolivars (equivalent to 50 dollars), this package reflects an 11.01% decrease compared to October ’s price of 2,399.80 bolivars.

: Currently priced at 2,135.50 bolivars (equivalent to 50 dollars), this package reflects an 11.01% decrease compared to ’s price of 2,399.80 bolivars. 200 GB Data Package: Priced at 5,125 bolivars (equivalent to 119 dollars), this package saw a 7.45% reduction from October’s price of 5,538 bolivars.

Digitel's Adaptation to the Venezuelan Market

The price update, announced by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, was calculated based on the Central Bank of Venezuela’s official exchange rate, a value that is regularly revised due to the country’s economic volatility. This time, the exchange rate was 42.71 bolivars per dollar as of November 1, 2024. Blavia de Cisneros emphasized that these adjustments aim to protect both the company and its users, facilitating the sustainability of services in a high-inflation and fluctuating exchange rate environment.

Through its "Conexion Social Digitel" platform, Digitel continues to expand and adapt its products to meet Venezuela’s growing demand for data and connectivity. The company reiterates its commitment to the country, offering rates aligned with the economic reality and adapting its product portfolio to meet its clients' changing needs.

Public Response and Digitel’s Future

User reactions have been mixed; while some acknowledge the necessity of adjustments in a challenging economic environment, others express concern over the growing economic burden of accessing telecommunications services. Blavia de Cisneros noted that Digitel values customer feedback and continues to work to maintain the price-quality relationship for which it is known, while addressing the demands of an ever-evolving market.

The company also announced that it will continue monitoring the economic situation to adjust its rates fairly and transparently, always in the best interests of its customers. With the introduction of the new 30 GB plan and data package rate reviews, Digitel aims to meet the needs of both individual users and businesses or professionals requiring reliable, quality services.

Digitel’s November 2024 rate update reflects an adaptive strategy to the changing Venezuelan economic landscape. As a representative of Conexion Social Digitel, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros reaffirms the company’s commitment to its customers and its determination to offer accessible alternatives in the telecommunications market.

