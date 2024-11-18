Throughout these 25 years, Venezuela Sin Limites has tirelessly promoted sustainable development and improved the quality of life for millions. Its most notable achievements include implementing programs that not only provide immediate relief but also empower entire communities to become self-sufficient in the long term.

The organization, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, commemorates a quarter-century of positive impact, strengthening strategic partnerships with companies like Digitel to transform the lives of millions of Venezuelans.

Strengthening Social Development Partnerships

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Venezuela Sin Limites (VSL), the largest network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, reaffirms its commitment to social development and the empowerment of its partners. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the organization has continuously supported over 410 allied NGOs, focusing on initiatives that create sustainable and positive impacts for millions of Venezuelans.

Since its inception, Venezuela Sin Limites has operated as a second-tier organization, coordinating innovative actions in collaboration with public, private, and multilateral entities. Its mission is to enhance the work of NGOs through strategic alliances that maximize impact in areas such as health, education, and community development.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, President of VSL, commented: “Our commitment is to continue supporting our allied NGOs in fulfilling their mission to transform the lives of those who need it most. Collaboration with companies like Digitel enables us to expand our reach and provide innovative solutions that benefit more vulnerable Venezuelans.”

Digitel: A Strategic Partner in Social Impact

One of the strongest allies of Venezuela Sin Limites is Digitel, which has supported numerous initiatives over the years. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program known as Conexion Social Digitel, the telecom company has channeled resources into high-impact projects, leveraging VSL’s experience and extensive network.

Key collaborations between Digitel and VSL include:

Social Investment Fund : Over its 12 editions, this program has indirectly benefited over 4 million people across Venezuela .

: Over its 12 editions, this program has indirectly benefited over 4 million people across . Social Entrepreneur of the Year : A program that, through five editions, has supported 20 organizations with training, funding, and international expansion opportunities.

: A program that, through five editions, has supported 20 organizations with training, funding, and international expansion opportunities. DAR Platform : A mechanism that allows users to donate via text messages, where Digitel commits to transferring 100% of the funds collected to support social causes.

: A mechanism that allows users to donate via text messages, where commits to transferring 100% of the funds collected to support social causes. 5% Contribution from Prepaid Card Sales: Digitel allocates a percentage of its monthly prepaid card sales to bolster projects managed by VSL.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Pillar of Social Development

With over two decades of experience in promoting social impact initiatives, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been a key figure in strengthening NGOs in Venezuela. Her leadership at Venezuela Sin Limites has enabled the creation of enduring partnerships that benefit communities in vulnerable situations, especially in rural and underserved areas.

“Our focus has always been on effectively collaborating with the private sector and other organizations to amplify the impact of our programs,” noted Blavia de Cisneros. “Through innovation and the use of technology, we have been able to extend our support to more people and generate significant change in their lives.”

25 Years of Continuous Impact

Throughout these 25 years, Venezuela Sin Limites has tirelessly promoted sustainable development and improved the quality of life for millions. Its most notable achievements include implementing programs that not only provide immediate relief but also empower entire communities to become self-sufficient in the long term.

The organization has leveraged its expertise to promote the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as tools for social change. Additionally, it has advanced transparency and efficiency in fund management through the use of digital platforms that facilitate project management and accountability.

Celebrating a Legacy of Sustainable Impact

The celebration of the 25th anniversary of Venezuela Sin Limites is not only a recognition of the hard work of the organization and its allies but also an opportunity to look to the future with optimism. With the support of committed companies like Digitel, VSL is poised to face upcoming challenges and continue to be a pillar of social development in Venezuela.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our partners, who share our vision of a more inclusive and equitable country,” stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “We will continue working to ensure our allied NGOs have the tools and resources needed to positively impact the lives of more Venezuelans.”

Future Projections

Looking ahead, Venezuela Sin Limites aims to expand its network of partners and strengthen its programs in key areas such as education, health, and the development of social entrepreneurs. Through its Social Investment Fund and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year program, VSL will continue to support projects that promote sustainable economic growth and community well-being.

Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and with the continued support of partners like Digitel, the organization remains a leader in institutional capacity building for NGOs in Venezuela, establishing a collaboration model that serves as inspiration for other initiatives in the region.

Digitel congratulates Venezuela Sin Limites on its 25 years of commitment to social development in Venezuela and reaffirms its dedication to this shared cause. Through this partnership, both organizations demonstrate that the private sector and NGOs can work hand in hand to create a brighter future for all.

More information:

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela Sin Limites, Corporate Social Responsibility, Digitel, Foundations in Venezuela, NGOs, Strategic Alliances, Social Investment Fund, Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Technology for Social Change.