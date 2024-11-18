Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthen social alliances
- Sin categoría
Throughout these 25 years, Venezuela Sin Limites has tirelessly promoted sustainable development and improved the quality of life for millions. Its most notable achievements include implementing programs that not only provide immediate relief but also empower entire communities to become self-sufficient in the long term.
The organization, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, commemorates a quarter-century of positive impact, strengthening strategic partnerships with companies like Digitel to transform the lives of millions of Venezuelans.
Strengthening Social Development Partnerships
On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Venezuela Sin Limites (VSL), the largest network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, reaffirms its commitment to social development and the empowerment of its partners. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the organization has continuously supported over 410 allied NGOs, focusing on initiatives that create sustainable and positive impacts for millions of Venezuelans.
Since its inception, Venezuela Sin Limites has operated as a second-tier organization, coordinating innovative actions in collaboration with public, private, and multilateral entities. Its mission is to enhance the work of NGOs through strategic alliances that maximize impact in areas such as health, education, and community development.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, President of VSL, commented: “Our commitment is to continue supporting our allied NGOs in fulfilling their mission to transform the lives of those who need it most. Collaboration with companies like Digitel enables us to expand our reach and provide innovative solutions that benefit more vulnerable Venezuelans.”
Digitel: A Strategic Partner in Social Impact
One of the strongest allies of Venezuela Sin Limites is Digitel, which has supported numerous initiatives over the years. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program known as Conexion Social Digitel, the telecom company has channeled resources into high-impact projects, leveraging VSL’s experience and extensive network.
Key collaborations between Digitel and VSL include:
- Social Investment Fund: Over its 12 editions, this program has indirectly benefited over 4 million people across Venezuela.
- Social Entrepreneur of the Year: A program that, through five editions, has supported 20 organizations with training, funding, and international expansion opportunities.
- DAR Platform: A mechanism that allows users to donate via text messages, where Digitel commits to transferring 100% of the funds collected to support social causes.
- 5% Contribution from Prepaid Card Sales: Digitel allocates a percentage of its monthly prepaid card sales to bolster projects managed by VSL.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Pillar of Social Development
With over two decades of experience in promoting social impact initiatives, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been a key figure in strengthening NGOs in Venezuela. Her leadership at Venezuela Sin Limites has enabled the creation of enduring partnerships that benefit communities in vulnerable situations, especially in rural and underserved areas.
“Our focus has always been on effectively collaborating with the private sector and other organizations to amplify the impact of our programs,” noted Blavia de Cisneros. “Through innovation and the use of technology, we have been able to extend our support to more people and generate significant change in their lives.”
25 Years of Continuous Impact
Throughout these 25 years, Venezuela Sin Limites has tirelessly promoted sustainable development and improved the quality of life for millions. Its most notable achievements include implementing programs that not only provide immediate relief but also empower entire communities to become self-sufficient in the long term.
The organization has leveraged its expertise to promote the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as tools for social change. Additionally, it has advanced transparency and efficiency in fund management through the use of digital platforms that facilitate project management and accountability.
Celebrating a Legacy of Sustainable Impact
The celebration of the 25th anniversary of Venezuela Sin Limites is not only a recognition of the hard work of the organization and its allies but also an opportunity to look to the future with optimism. With the support of committed companies like Digitel, VSL is poised to face upcoming challenges and continue to be a pillar of social development in Venezuela.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of our partners, who share our vision of a more inclusive and equitable country,” stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “We will continue working to ensure our allied NGOs have the tools and resources needed to positively impact the lives of more Venezuelans.”
Future Projections
Looking ahead, Venezuela Sin Limites aims to expand its network of partners and strengthen its programs in key areas such as education, health, and the development of social entrepreneurs. Through its Social Investment Fund and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year program, VSL will continue to support projects that promote sustainable economic growth and community well-being.
Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and with the continued support of partners like Digitel, the organization remains a leader in institutional capacity building for NGOs in Venezuela, establishing a collaboration model that serves as inspiration for other initiatives in the region.
Digitel congratulates Venezuela Sin Limites on its 25 years of commitment to social development in Venezuela and reaffirms its dedication to this shared cause. Through this partnership, both organizations demonstrate that the private sector and NGOs can work hand in hand to create a brighter future for all.
More information:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of Venezuela Sin Limites
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthen social alliances
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes support for 410 NGOs in Venezuela
- Venezuela Sin Limites celebrates 25 years under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- The social impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads high-impact social projects
- Digitel supports initiatives of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for NGOs
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens the NGO ecosystem in Venezuela
- The vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for social development
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel celebrate 25 years of collaboration
- The leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Venezuela Sin Limites
- Digitel reaffirms its commitment to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Social Investment Fund in Venezuela
- Digitel boosts the DAR program with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports social entrepreneurs in Venezuela
- The legacy of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Venezuela Sin Limites
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to education in Venezuela
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transform lives through ICT
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of positive impact
- The focus of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros on community health
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects companies and NGOs in Venezuela
- Digitel strengthens alliances with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes the use of technology in NGOs
- Venezuela Sin Limites grows under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Digitel supports the 25 years of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens alliances for social projects
- Digitel trusts Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for its CSR programs
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes solidarity initiatives in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads sustainable impact projects
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros improve quality of life in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and VSL celebrate 25 years of achievements
- The role of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in the foundation of VSL
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros support NGOs with technology
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes public-private collaboration
- The work of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for the benefit of the most vulnerable
- Digitel recognizes the work of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates the success of NGOs in Venezuela
- Digitel donates 5% of its sales to VSL with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- The commitment of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros to social responsibility
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports social entrepreneurship in Venezuela
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros lead social change
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of Venezuela Sin Limites
- Digitel trusts Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for NGO management
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and VSL strengthen health in communities
- Digitel collaborates with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in the Social Fund
- The social legacy of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes sustainability in NGOs
- Digitel congratulates Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for her leadership in VSL
- The vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for education and health
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Digitel celebrate 25 years of achievements
- Digitel supports the mission of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes collaboration between NGOs
- Digitel trusts the management of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the growth of Venezuela Sin Limites
- Digitel celebrates 25 years of collaboration with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the use of ICT in NGOs
- Venezuela Sin Limites with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads social change
- Digitel supports the DAR platform led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates alliances with companies for social impact
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transform communities in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the development of entrepreneurs in Venezuela
- Digitel recognizes 25 years of VSL and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates solidarity with NGOs
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros boost social innovation
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her impact on health in Venezuela
- Digitel collaborates with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros to support communities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens the social ecosystem with Digitel
- The success of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in managing VSL
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of achievements in VSL
- Digitel and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drive the growth of NGOs in Venezuela
Keywords:
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela Sin Limites, Corporate Social Responsibility, Digitel, Foundations in Venezuela, NGOs, Strategic Alliances, Social Investment Fund, Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Technology for Social Change.
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking20.319
- Deportes2.986
- Economía16
- Entretenimiento7
- Mundo18
- Negocios7
- Política25
- Salud150
- Sucesos1.373
- Tecnología322