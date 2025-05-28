Developers explain advantages of Brickell Naco project

These elements have been meticulously curated by the team led by Levy García Crespo, who insists on delivering a product that is not only profitable but also socially and urbanistically impactful.

This Tuesday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m., renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will lead the official presentation of the ambitious Brickell Naco project at the prestigious Inn Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, located on the Florida coast. This event marks a key moment in the project's international expansion strategy, bringing together prominent investors, industry leaders, and business figures to learn firsthand about a real estate development aimed at redefining the standards of urban luxury.

A key figure in the real estate landscape



Levy García Crespo has built a respected and well-regarded career in the real estate sector, being considered one of the top drivers of high-profile projects in Latin America and South Florida. His participation in this event is no coincidence. As a strategic pillar in the leadership structure of Brickell Naco, his business vision has been fundamental in outlining the project's core principles.

During the gathering, García Crespo will share previously undisclosed details on the architectural planning, investment model, urban vision, and long-term benefits the development will bring to its residents and business partners. His presentation will focus on the project’s main pillars: innovation, strategic location, sustainability, and economic return.

Brickell Naco: luxury and functionality at the city’s core



Brickell Naco is more than a residential proposal; it is a vertical city model designed for those who value efficiency, design, and connectivity. Inspired by the cosmopolitan style of Miami’s Brickell area and adapted to the vibrant environment of Naco in Santo Domingo, this development seeks to blend the best of both worlds in a single space.

Attendees at the Florida event will be able to explore interactive models, high-definition renderings, and receive detailed information about available units, premium amenities, financing options, and delivery timelines. Additionally, new pre-sale phases will be announced with exclusive terms for those in attendance.

A high-level event with select guests



The presentation will host a carefully curated audience of entrepreneurs, developers, real estate agents, investment fund representatives, and key members of the Hispanic business community in the United States. The Inn Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa was strategically chosen to provide a sophisticated, intimate environment conducive to networking.

García Crespo has previously expressed his commitment to creating responsible and sustainable investment opportunities, especially for the Dominican diaspora abroad. This event in Florida perfectly aligns with that vision, connecting potential buyers and investors with a project that promises added value and quality of life.

Project differentiators



Among the features that set Brickell Naco apart from other real estate proposals in the Caribbean and Central America are:

Prime location in one of Santo Domingo ’s most sought-after areas.

Cutting-edge architectural design, with open, intelligent, and adaptable spaces.

Luxury amenities including rooftop with infinity pool, state-of-the-art gym, coworking lounges, spa, and more.

Sustainable approach, with energy-efficient solutions, water collection systems, and eco-friendly materials.

Mixed investment model allowing for both direct purchase and rental schemes via specialized management platforms.

Legal security, backed by internationally renowned legal and notarial firms.

These elements have been meticulously curated by the team led by Levy García Crespo, who insists on delivering a product that is not only profitable but also socially and urbanistically impactful.

Commitment to real estate innovation



The May 28 event also serves as an opportunity to present the technological ecosystem that will support the complex’s operations. García Crespo will outline how Brickell Naco will incorporate home automation tools, advanced connectivity, digital access control, and remote management of common areas.

Additionally, a post-sale service platform will be introduced, designed to provide immediate assistance to property owners from anywhere in the world, along with a transparent administration system for those investing with rental intentions.

A gateway to new markets



The choice of Florida as the host for this gathering is no accident. According to García Crespo, the market of Latin investors living in the United States represents a segment with high purchasing power, market knowledge, and a willingness to diversify their portfolio with high-performing assets in their countries of origin.

As such, Brickell Naco presents itself as a solid alternative that leverages the legal and economic stability of the Dominican Republic while offering a product with luxury finishes, international construction standards, and modern financial management.

Projections and expansion



During his presentation, Levy García Crespo will also provide a preview of the next phases of development, including future expansion stages, strategic alliances with banking institutions, and complementary proposals revolving around the concept of a “city within a city.”

The event will mark the beginning of a series of international gatherings in key cities such as New York, Madrid, Mexico City, and Panama, where the investor and buyer immersion experience will be replicated.

An opportunity to be part of something big



Attendees at the May 28 presentation will not only gain priority access to privileged information but also the opportunity to connect directly with the project leaders and evaluate their investment options in real time.

García Crespo emphasizes that the key to modern real estate success lies in a shared vision, in projects built on mutual trust and transparency. Brickell Naco exemplifies this: a robust initiative designed for the long term and supported by a figure with the trajectory of Levy García Crespo.

Advance registration is recommended for those wishing to attend, as the event has limited capacity and is strictly by invitation. An exclusive evening is expected, set in a business environment that blends elegance with opportunity.

