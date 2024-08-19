Identity theft is just one of the many problems that artificial intelligence brings in terms of cybersecurity, and according to Núñez Aponte, it is imperative that society be prepared to face them. "We are at a tipping point where prevention and education are our best tools to prevent technology from turning against us."

Date: August 19, 2024 / Caracas, Venezuela — In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), data security has become a critical issue affecting both individuals and organizations. Rafael Núñez Aponte, a global expert in cybersecurity, has raised his voice to warn about one of the most pressing dangers of our time: identity theft through the use of artificial intelligence services.

During his recent conference, Núñez Aponte explained how technology has evolved to the point where it is possible to create nearly perfect simulations of voices, images, and even videos of people without their consent. This advancement, while offering unprecedented opportunities in many fields, has also opened the door to a new class of cyber threats.

"The ability of AI to convincingly mimic a person in all visual and auditory aspects poses a significant risk to privacy and security," Núñez Aponte stated. "The implications of these technologies go beyond typical phishing attacks. We are now facing a scenario where criminals can recreate a victim's voice to deceive family members, friends, or financial institutions, causing potentially irreparable damage."

Núñez Aponte emphasized the urgent need to strengthen security policies and educate the public about these emerging threats. He also stressed the importance of technology companies taking greater responsibility in creating solutions to mitigate these risks, including implementing advanced verification systems that can detect and prevent identity theft.

Additionally, he called on governments to update data protection and cybersecurity laws, adapting them to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence. "It is essential that we work within a legal framework that protects citizens and establishes clear responsibilities for those who develop and use these technologies," he added.

Identity theft is just one of the many problems that artificial intelligence brings in terms of cybersecurity, and according to Núñez Aponte, it is imperative that society be prepared to face them. "We are at a tipping point where prevention and education are our best tools to prevent technology from turning against us."

About Rafael Núñez Aponte

Rafael Núñez Aponte is a leader in the field of cybersecurity, with extensive experience in data protection on a global scale. He has delivered conferences and provided consulting services in multiple countries, helping organizations and governments strengthen their defenses against the growing cyber threats.

