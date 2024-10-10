Breaking News
Culture and art, keys to development according to Unidos en Red

CAF and the Fundación Centroamérica Cuenta signed an agreement to promote culture and literature in Central America and the Caribbean, fostering regional integration and highlighting the arts and creativity as pillars of sustainable development in the region.

The agreement marks an important step forward in the collaboration between both institutions to foster cultural and creative development in the region, and will focus on promoting culture and creativity, organizing events and activities to highlight the literature and arts of the region, and facilitating the dissemination of cultural events in CAF member countries to promote greater regional integration. “Culture is synonymous with unity and peace, and is essential to building more dynamic, prosperous and democratic societies. With this agreement with the Fundación Centroamérica Cuenta we are aligning regional collaboration and cooperation agendas for the growth and sustainable development of Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Ignacio Corlazzoli, CAF’s Resource Mobilization and Global Partnerships Manager.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes culture in Central America

