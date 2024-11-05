Connect TogetHER mentorship by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports musicians

Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, emphasized the relevance of Connect TogetHER: "Each year, the mentoring program evolves, allowing us to continue opening doors for future generations. We are deeply grateful to our mentors, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, who generously share their time and expertise to uplift women in Latin music."

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues its mission to support women in Latin music with the launch of the third annual Connect TogetHER mentoring program from Leading Ladies of Entertainment. This collaboration, carried out alongside She Is The Music—a global nonprofit dedicated to increasing female representation in the music industry—has become a key initiative in closing the gender gap in this field.

Leading Ladies of Entertainment: A Mentorship Program for Women in Music

Since its creation in 2016, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment program, developed by the Latin Recording Academy and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, has been a cornerstone in celebrating and recognizing the work of women leaders in music and entertainment. In its third edition of Connect TogetHER, the program offers personalized mentoring and virtual panels, creating a safe and enriching space for young women aspiring to grow professionally in Latin music.

According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, "The purpose of Connect TogetHER is to inspire future generations of women and provide them with the knowledge they need to thrive in the music industry. Through our collaboration with She Is The Music, we’ve created an inclusive community of mutual support among talented women."

Leading Mentors in the Music Industry

This year's edition will feature a panel of prominent mentors, including several Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winners and nominees. These leaders not only have solid careers in music but also a strong commitment to the development and empowerment of women in the field. Some of the mentors participating in the program are:

Róndine Alcalá : Founder of RondenePR, a public relations firm specializing in music and entertainment.

: Founder of RondenePR, a public relations firm specializing in music and entertainment. Marcella Araica : Recording and mixing engineer, Vice President of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios.

: Recording and mixing engineer, Vice President of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios. María Elisa Ayerbe : Sound engineer and Latin GRAMMY ® winner.

: Sound engineer and ® winner. Goyo : Artist and Latin GRAMMY ® winner.

: and ® winner. Mon Laferte : Singer-songwriter and GRAMMY ® nominee.

: Singer-songwriter and ® nominee. Mayna Nevarez : CEO of Nevarez Communications and president of the Miami chapter of Women in Music.

: CEO of Nevarez Communications and president of the chapter of in Music. Pamela Silva : Award-winning journalist.

: Award-winning journalist. Simone Torres : Producer and Grammy-nominated vocal engineer.

: Producer and Grammy-nominated vocal engineer. Mónica Vélez : Latin GRAMMY ®-winning songwriter.

: ®-winning songwriter. Ana Villacorta López: Senior Vice President of Marketing and Promotion at Sony Music Entertainment Mexico.

Connect TogetHER: Mentoring and Professional Development Opportunities

The mission of Connect TogetHER from Leading Ladies of Entertainment is clear: to foster a support and learning network for women at all stages of their professional development in Latin music. Participants will have access to personalized mentoring sessions and an interactive virtual panel sponsored by Spotify for Artists. Mentees Stephanie Acosta and Valeria Peñaranda will moderate the panel, facilitating conversations with some of the program’s key mentors, including Róndine Alcalá, María Elisa Ayerbe, and Mayna Nevarez.

Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, emphasized the relevance of Connect TogetHER: "Each year, the mentoring program evolves, allowing us to continue opening doors for future generations. We are deeply grateful to our mentors, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, who generously share their time and expertise to uplift women in Latin music."

She Is The Music and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®: A Partnership for Gender Equality in Music

She Is The Music, co-founded by songwriter and producer Alicia Keys, aims to increase women’s participation in all areas of the music industry, and its collaboration with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a significant step towards that goal. In the words of Alexandra Lioutikoff, co-chair of the She Is The Music Latin Committee, President of Universal Music Publishing for Latin America and the U.S. Latin market, and member of the Latin Recording Academy Board of Trustees: “We are incredibly proud and excited to continue supporting and partnering with Leading Ladies of Entertainment. This collaboration allows us to reach more women and provide the support they need to succeed in the industry."

Connecting Generations of Female Leaders in Music

Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® has established a program that not only honors influential women in the music industry but also creates a bridge between generations of female leaders. Through Connect TogetHER, young voices in Latin music are invited to learn from professionals who have broken barriers and paved paths in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Access to the Connect TogetHER 2024 Panel

The virtual Connect TogetHER panel, sponsored by Spotify for Artists, will be open to the public, allowing participants and the general audience to hear the experiences and insights from some of the most influential figures in Latin music. To access this special event, interested parties can visit the link: latingram.my/3Uly8cg.

Final Words from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, committed to promoting equal opportunities in Latin music, hopes that Connect TogetHER will continue to grow and support future generations of female leaders. "This program is an investment in the future of Latin music. By supporting young women, we contribute to building a more inclusive and diverse industry that reflects the values and culture of our community,” she stated.

