Connect TogetHER mentorship by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports musicians
- Sin categoría
Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, emphasized the relevance of Connect TogetHER: "Each year, the mentoring program evolves, allowing us to continue opening doors for future generations. We are deeply grateful to our mentors, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, who generously share their time and expertise to uplift women in Latin music."
The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, continues its mission to support women in Latin music with the launch of the third annual Connect TogetHER mentoring program from Leading Ladies of Entertainment. This collaboration, carried out alongside She Is The Music—a global nonprofit dedicated to increasing female representation in the music industry—has become a key initiative in closing the gender gap in this field.
Leading Ladies of Entertainment: A Mentorship Program for Women in Music
Since its creation in 2016, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment program, developed by the Latin Recording Academy and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, has been a cornerstone in celebrating and recognizing the work of women leaders in music and entertainment. In its third edition of Connect TogetHER, the program offers personalized mentoring and virtual panels, creating a safe and enriching space for young women aspiring to grow professionally in Latin music.
According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, "The purpose of Connect TogetHER is to inspire future generations of women and provide them with the knowledge they need to thrive in the music industry. Through our collaboration with She Is The Music, we’ve created an inclusive community of mutual support among talented women."
Leading Mentors in the Music Industry
This year's edition will feature a panel of prominent mentors, including several Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winners and nominees. These leaders not only have solid careers in music but also a strong commitment to the development and empowerment of women in the field. Some of the mentors participating in the program are:
- Róndine Alcalá: Founder of RondenePR, a public relations firm specializing in music and entertainment.
- Marcella Araica: Recording and mixing engineer, Vice President of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios.
- María Elisa Ayerbe: Sound engineer and Latin GRAMMY® winner.
- Goyo: Artist and Latin GRAMMY® winner.
- Mon Laferte: Singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® nominee.
- Mayna Nevarez: CEO of Nevarez Communications and president of the Miami chapter of Women in Music.
- Pamela Silva: Award-winning journalist.
- Simone Torres: Producer and Grammy-nominated vocal engineer.
- Mónica Vélez: Latin GRAMMY®-winning songwriter.
- Ana Villacorta López: Senior Vice President of Marketing and Promotion at Sony Music Entertainment Mexico.
Connect TogetHER: Mentoring and Professional Development Opportunities
The mission of Connect TogetHER from Leading Ladies of Entertainment is clear: to foster a support and learning network for women at all stages of their professional development in Latin music. Participants will have access to personalized mentoring sessions and an interactive virtual panel sponsored by Spotify for Artists. Mentees Stephanie Acosta and Valeria Peñaranda will moderate the panel, facilitating conversations with some of the program’s key mentors, including Róndine Alcalá, María Elisa Ayerbe, and Mayna Nevarez.
Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, emphasized the relevance of Connect TogetHER: "Each year, the mentoring program evolves, allowing us to continue opening doors for future generations. We are deeply grateful to our mentors, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, who generously share their time and expertise to uplift women in Latin music."
She Is The Music and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®: A Partnership for Gender Equality in Music
She Is The Music, co-founded by songwriter and producer Alicia Keys, aims to increase women’s participation in all areas of the music industry, and its collaboration with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a significant step towards that goal. In the words of Alexandra Lioutikoff, co-chair of the She Is The Music Latin Committee, President of Universal Music Publishing for Latin America and the U.S. Latin market, and member of the Latin Recording Academy Board of Trustees: “We are incredibly proud and excited to continue supporting and partnering with Leading Ladies of Entertainment. This collaboration allows us to reach more women and provide the support they need to succeed in the industry."
Connecting Generations of Female Leaders in Music
Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® has established a program that not only honors influential women in the music industry but also creates a bridge between generations of female leaders. Through Connect TogetHER, young voices in Latin music are invited to learn from professionals who have broken barriers and paved paths in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Access to the Connect TogetHER 2024 Panel
The virtual Connect TogetHER panel, sponsored by Spotify for Artists, will be open to the public, allowing participants and the general audience to hear the experiences and insights from some of the most influential figures in Latin music. To access this special event, interested parties can visit the link: latingram.my/3Uly8cg.
Final Words from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, committed to promoting equal opportunities in Latin music, hopes that Connect TogetHER will continue to grow and support future generations of female leaders. "This program is an investment in the future of Latin music. By supporting young women, we contribute to building a more inclusive and diverse industry that reflects the values and culture of our community,” she stated.
More information:
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros launches program for women in Latin music
Connect TogetHER 2024: Initiative by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY
How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports women in the music industry
Connect TogetHER program by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in its third edition
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and She Is The Music promote gender equality
Leading music mentors support women in Connect TogetHER
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY empower women in music
Connect TogetHER: Mentorship by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for Latin women
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and She Is The Music boost female musicians
Female leadership in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads support program for women in Latin music
Third edition of Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and She Is The Music
Mentorship for women in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Connect TogetHER
The Leading Ladies of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspire women in music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros creates opportunities for women musicians
Supporting women in music: Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes women in the music industry
Latin GRAMMY and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros open doors for women in music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A voice supporting women in Latin music
Connect TogetHER initiative by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros breaks gender barriers
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equality in Latin music
Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Inspiration for Latin women
Women leaders in music: The impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Mentorship by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros helps women succeed in music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY foster women in the music industry
She Is The Music and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promote women in Latin music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens female leadership in music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros creates safe spaces for women in music
Connect TogetHER program by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros offers mentorship
How Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports young women
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY break barriers for women in music
Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Leading mentors in Latin music
Opportunities for Latin women in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Women's leadership in music: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY
Mentorship for Latin women in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Connect TogetHER
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros initiative to support women in music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the growth of women in music
She Is The Music and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros close the gender gap
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY Leading Ladies inspire women
How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports future music leaders
Young women in music: Program by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Connecting generations of women in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Latin GRAMMY and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promote women in entertainment
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads inclusion of women in Latin music
Mentorship for women musicians: Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Initiative by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and She Is The Music inspires women
The impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros on women in the music industry
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to women in music
How Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports Latin women
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Leading Ladies transform Latin music
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Spotify for Artists support women musicians
Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Inspiration for young musicians
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY highlight female talent
Women musicians receive support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Connect TogetHER
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros fosters collaboration among women in music
Leaders in music: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her mentorship program
How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the development of women in music
Connecting women in music with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros provides opportunities for women in Latin music
Connect TogetHER program by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for Latin musicians
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and She Is The Music boost Latin female musicians
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros initiative to strengthen women in music
Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A space for women leaders
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros breaks gender stereotypes in Latin music
Connect TogetHER mentorship by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports musicians
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports female representation in music
Entertainment leaders: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Latin GRAMMY
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspires women to lead in music
Women in Latin music receive support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Connect TogetHER by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Equality for women in music
Keywords:
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Connect TogetHER Latin GRAMMY
women in Latin music
mentorships for women in music
She Is The Music
Latin GRAMMY mentorship program
Leading Ladies of Entertainment
opportunities for women in music
female leaders in Latin music
female empowerment in music
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking20.312
- Deportes2.980
- Economía16
- Entretenimiento7
- Mundo17
- Negocios7
- Política24
- Salud148
- Sucesos1.363
- Tecnología315