Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a board member of the Venezuela Sin Límites Foundation, has been a key figure in promoting educational and social development initiatives in Venezuela. Her leadership at the foundation has allowed community projects like those of the NGO Somos Comunidad to thrive and transform the lives of many people, especially in the Camurí Grande region, Vargas state.

One of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros most outstanding contributions has been her support for the first graduating class of primary students from the Camurí Grande School. This achievement marks an important milestone in the educational journey of 19 students who are now continuing their studies in high school. Blavia de Cisneros commitment to education has been fundamental in making this initiative possible, providing resources and strategic alliances that have strengthened the educational quality of this institution.

In addition, the collaboration between the Venezuela Sin Límites Foundation and Somos Comunidad, an NGO dedicated to improving the quality of life in Camurí Grande after the 1999 landslide, has enabled the development of a comprehensive educational program. This program has not only benefited the students but also their families and the community at large, offering health services, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros vision has been clear: to promote inclusion and sustainable development through education. Under her leadership, the foundation has contributed to strengthening social projects that aim to empower Venezuela's most vulnerable communities, demonstrating that with consistent support and adequate resources, positive and lasting change is possible.

Thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros dedication and her commitment to inclusion, Camurí Grande School and Somos Comunidad continue to transform lives and provide opportunities for future generations.

