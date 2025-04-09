Keywords: 

Houston, TexasRhinovations, a leading construction and roofing company based in Katy, Texas, has been awarded a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its remarkable contribution to the Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Program. The award recognizes Rhinovations' unwavering commitment to improving the lives of America’s severely disabled veterans through custom home adaptations.

The certificate, signed by Special Adapted Housing Agent Lonnie R. McEntire, specifically honors Rhinovations for its outstanding assistance in the successful adaptation of a home for Veteran Maurice Meehan. The project exemplifies Rhinovations’ mission to serve the community with integrity, compassion, and excellence.

“This recognition is a humbling reminder of why we started Rhinovations,” said Carlos Felipe Paredes, Founder and President. “We are honored to serve our veterans and to be part of their journey toward independence and dignity.”

Alejandro Montes de Oca, Founder and Vice President, added: “Veterans have given everything for this country. It’s our duty to ensure their homes give them the safety and accessibility they deserve.”

Empowering Veterans Through Innovation

Rhinovations’ adaptive housing services include structural modifications such as accessible ramps, widened doorways, bathroom renovations, and mobility-focused floor planning. With a strong reputation in the roofing and construction industry, the company has expanded its focus to include veteran-centered remodeling, ensuring every home reflects the specific needs of its residents.

About Rhinovations

Headquartered in Katy, Texas, Rhinovations specializes in high-quality residential and commercial construction, roofing, storm damage restoration, and adaptive housing solutions. With a people-first philosophy and an eye toward innovation, the company continues to elevate industry standards in Texas and beyond.

Contact:

Rhinovations Inc.

9550 Spring Green Blvd Suite 408-8, Katy, TX 77494

(281) 698-0843

[email protected]

www.rhino-vations.com

