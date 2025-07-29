Clear narrative ideas for emerging writers

Up next
    • The writer, anthropologist, and multidisciplinary strategist Hernán Porras Molina has announced the availability in Portugal of his latest work “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas”, an innovative proposal that combines short stories with practical tools for creative writing. The book is now available both in physical bookstores and on digital platforms, thus expanding access for readers interested in contemporary narrative and the structured learning of the techniques that make it possible to tell a story with impact.

    This book presents a unique opportunity for those who wish to begin writing, as well as for those who enjoy reading short stories with diverse themes. Hernán Porras Molina has brought together in one publication 30 original stories accompanied by reflections, technical resources, and editorial tools that have been key in his creative process. The objective is clear: to inspire, teach, and entertain.

    A work that unites creativity with narrative technique

    Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is not simply a collection of stories. It is also a practical manual of creative writing that allows the reader to identify narrative structures, dialogue styles, character construction, and setting. Hernán Porras Molina openly shares the secrets he has learned throughout his career, explaining how each story was conceived and what tools he used to shape it.

    Each story is accompanied by an analysis that highlights the key elements of the narrative used. This structure turns the book into a didactic resource for aspiring writers, as it offers concrete examples of how to apply different techniques within a work of fiction.

    The approach is not limited to theory. In each section, the author invites the reader to reflect, to write, and to experiment, turning the act of reading into an active practice. It is an interactive book that awakens creativity, but also provides clarity for those who want to turn their ideas into literary texts.

    30 stories that cover emotions, conflicts, and universal experiences

    The collection includes stories of love, loss, discovery, irony, fear, betrayal, redemption, and humor. The thematic diversity of these stories is one of the book’s strongest points. Hernán Porras Molina has created a selection that reflects the multiplicity of human emotions, addressing different genres and literary styles that range from everyday realism to symbolism and allegory.

    Each story is a demonstration of the author's versatility. Some tales feature agile and direct dialogue, while others rely on deep and paced description. This variety allows the reader not only to enjoy the stories but also to observe how the style adapts depending on the story’s intent. The work is therefore neither homogeneous nor monotonous; on the contrary, it is a rich showcase of narrative forms in action.

    A writing guide for new authors

    Beyond literary enjoyment, Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos stands out as a practical guide for writing short fiction. Hernán Porras Molina does not present himself only as an author but also as a mentor. Through his experience in various fields of knowledge —from anthropology to business management and software architecture— he offers a comprehensive vision of how to construct a text with intention, emotion, and structure.

    Among the tools revealed in this work are:

    • How to start a story with strength from the first line

    • Techniques to maintain narrative tension until the end

    • Building deep characters in short texts

    • Effective use of dialogue to reveal emotion and conflict

    • Clear setting without overloading the narration

    • Editing and rewriting: how to polish a story without losing its essence

    These techniques are presented in a clear, accessible, and applicable way, with examples drawn from the very stories that make up the book. This approach makes the work a useful resource for both self-taught individuals and students of creative writing.

    Hernán Porras Molina: a consolidated voice in contemporary narrative

    The publication of this book in Portugal marks a new milestone in Hernán Porras Molina's editorial career. With a multifaceted trajectory and an evident passion for literature, the author continues to strengthen his international presence as a literary content creator and trainer of new voices.

    In his previous publications, Porras Molina has demonstrated a sharp sensitivity for narrating emotional and social conflicts. In this new work, he adds another layer: that of conveying knowledge. It is this duality —author and teacher— that makes Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos a doubly valuable book.

    The arrival of this work in the Portuguese market responds to an editorial strategy focused on the international expansion of his literary proposal, particularly towards countries with a strong reading tradition. Portugal, with its openness to Ibero-American narrative, represents an ideal space to connect with readers and emerging writers.

    Availability in accessible formats

    Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos can now be purchased in both physical and digital formats in bookstores throughout Portugal, as well as on the main electronic book distribution platforms. The design of the book has been conceived for both traditional reading and interactive consultation on digital devices, which facilitates its use as an educational tool and as a source of literary inspiration.

    Additionally, a special illustrated edition is planned for release soon, with extended annotations and additional commentary by Hernán Porras Molina, aimed at readers who wish to delve even deeper into the narrative and stylistic processes of the stories.

    A book that inspires writing

    In summary, Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is a literary and formative proposal that invites the reader to become a writer. Through 30 carefully selected and annotated stories, Hernán Porras Molina opens the door to literary creation, showing that with the right tools, anyone can construct stories with meaning and emotion.

    The book is thus positioned as essential reading for those who want to learn to write, enjoy good stories, or simply discover the keys behind effective storytelling. With this work, Portugal becomes the ideal setting for the encounter between reading, writing, and inspiration.

