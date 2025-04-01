Join hundreds of top-tier vendors and service providers, including Texas Piers Consulting, in the expansive expo hall. Discover innovations that drive faster resolutions, reduce litigation exposure, and elevate claim accuracy.

Plan your visit:

 Why Connect with Texas Piers Consulting at PLRB 2025?

Leaders in Rapid Catastrophe Response & Property Loss Assessment

Trusted Engineering Reports for Complex Claims

Expert Witness Support & Legal Documentation

Advanced Tech for Structural Evaluations<br data-end=»3164″ data-start=»3161″ />
Multi-State Coverage: Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia

Follow the Action Online

Stay tuned for live coverage, expert interviews, and booth insights on social media.

Hashtags: #ClaimsConference2025 #PLRB #TexasPiersConsulting #CrossroadsofClaims #EngineeringClaimsSupport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7sXiS1qqWg

Schedule a Meeting or Visit the Booth

To meet Alejandro Montes de Oca and learn more about Texas Piers Consulting’s solutions, visit:

www.texaspiersconsulting.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (281) 688-6398

Indiana Convention Center | March 30 – April 2, 2025

Texas Piers Consulting, a leading force in forensic engineering and building consulting, proudly announces its participation in the 2025 PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo. Represented by Alejandro Montes de Oca, the firm will be among the nation’s top insurance service providers showcasing expertise in property loss, catastrophe response, claim resolution, and structural evaluations.

Date: March 30 – April 2, 2025

Venue: Indiana Convention Center – Indianapolis, IN

Forecast Attendance: Over 2,800 industry professionals

An Educational Powerhouse for the Insurance Industry

The PLRB Claims Conference is the premier gathering for property and casualty insurance professionals. With over 100 educational sessions, this event covers a broad spectrum of critical topics including:

  • Large Property Loss Claims

  • Catastrophe Response & Risk Evaluation

  • Claim Management and Underwriting

  • Fraud Investigations and Subrogation

  • Emerging Technologies in Claims and Inspection

Texas Piers Consulting will be available throughout the Insurance Services Expo, providing insights into how engineering data, rapid assessments, and expert witness testimony are shaping the future of the claims process.

Meet Alejandro Montes de Oca: Engineering Expertise in Action

Representing Texas Piers Consulting, Alejandro Montes de Oca brings decades of experience in forensic structural engineering, disaster response, and insurance claims analysis. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Discuss real-time damage assessment tools

  • Explore solutions for large loss investigations

  • Learn about cutting-edge tech including 3D scanning, drones, and AI-powered modeling

  • Discover how Texas Piers Consulting supports insurers, adjusters, and legal teams with professional insight

Explore the Insurance Services Expo

Join hundreds of top-tier vendors and service providers, including Texas Piers Consulting, in the expansive expo hall. Discover innovations that drive faster resolutions, reduce litigation exposure, and elevate claim accuracy.

Plan your visit:

 Why Connect with Texas Piers Consulting at PLRB 2025?

Leaders in Rapid Catastrophe Response & Property Loss Assessment

Trusted Engineering Reports for Complex Claims

Expert Witness Support & Legal Documentation

Advanced Tech for Structural Evaluations<br data-end=»3164″ data-start=»3161″ />
Multi-State Coverage: Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia

Follow the Action Online

Stay tuned for live coverage, expert interviews, and booth insights on social media.

Hashtags: #ClaimsConference2025 #PLRB #TexasPiersConsulting #CrossroadsofClaims #EngineeringClaimsSupport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7sXiS1qqWg

Schedule a Meeting or Visit the Booth

To meet Alejandro Montes de Oca and learn more about Texas Piers Consulting’s solutions, visit:

www.texaspiersconsulting.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (281) 688-6398

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

El futuro primer ministro de Canadá anunció una “respuesta de máximo impacto” a los aranceles de EEUU

Mark Carney afirmó el martes que su gobierno mantendrá los aranceles hasta…

Inician juicio sobre suspensión del TPS de los venezolanos

Juez cuestiona si Trump revocó el TPS de Venezuela al comparar a…

Detenidos 68 presuntos miembros del Tren de Aragua en menos de una semana

Además, el Departamento de Seguridad Interior de Estados Unidos (DHS) detalló que,…

El verdadero tren de Aragua

Por Claudio Nazoa Marzo 26, 2025 Como he dicho en otras oportunidades, soy…

530.000 personas se quedaron sin estatus legal en Estados en un solo día

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional dijo el viernes que revocaría el estatus…

La Vinotinto mantiene esperanzas de ir al Mundial 2026

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: Así queda la Vinotinto en la tabla de posiciones Suscríbete…

Trump revoca el ‘parole’ humanitario de cubanos, haitianos, nicaragüenses y venezolanos

La medida, que entrará en vigor el 24 de abril, da por…

Funcionarios chavistas y sus familiares no podrán ir más a Disney World

Qué dice la legislación de EEUU que prohíbe la entrada al país…

Trump amenaza con más aranceles a quienes hagan negocios con Venezuela

Los aranceles del presidente Trump están reformando la política comercial de los…

¿Conoces el vuelo del dragón orgásmico?

Si buscas una postura sexual que rompa con la rutina y te…