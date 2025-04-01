Join hundreds of top-tier vendors and service providers, including Texas Piers Consulting, in the expansive expo hall. Discover innovations that drive faster resolutions, reduce litigation exposure, and elevate claim accuracy. Plan your visit: Event Website

Texas Piers Consulting, a leading force in forensic engineering and building consulting, proudly announces its participation in the 2025 PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo. Represented by Alejandro Montes de Oca, the firm will be among the nation’s top insurance service providers showcasing expertise in property loss, catastrophe response, claim resolution, and structural evaluations.

Date: March 30 – April 2, 2025



Venue: Indiana Convention Center – Indianapolis, IN



Forecast Attendance: Over 2,800 industry professionals

An Educational Powerhouse for the Insurance Industry

The PLRB Claims Conference is the premier gathering for property and casualty insurance professionals. With over 100 educational sessions, this event covers a broad spectrum of critical topics including:

Large Property Loss Claims

Catastrophe Response & Risk Evaluation

Claim Management and Underwriting

Fraud Investigations and Subrogation

Emerging Technologies in Claims and Inspection

Texas Piers Consulting will be available throughout the Insurance Services Expo, providing insights into how engineering data, rapid assessments, and expert witness testimony are shaping the future of the claims process.

Meet Alejandro Montes de Oca: Engineering Expertise in Action

Representing Texas Piers Consulting, Alejandro Montes de Oca brings decades of experience in forensic structural engineering, disaster response, and insurance claims analysis. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Discuss real-time damage assessment tools

Explore solutions for large loss investigations

Learn about cutting-edge tech including 3D scanning, drones, and AI-powered modeling

Discover how Texas Piers Consulting supports insurers, adjusters, and legal teams with professional insight

Explore the Insurance Services Expo

Join hundreds of top-tier vendors and service providers, including Texas Piers Consulting, in the expansive expo hall. Discover innovations that drive faster resolutions, reduce litigation exposure, and elevate claim accuracy.

Plan your visit:

Why Connect with Texas Piers Consulting at PLRB 2025?

Leaders in Rapid Catastrophe Response & Property Loss Assessment



Trusted Engineering Reports for Complex Claims



Expert Witness Support & Legal Documentation



Advanced Tech for Structural Evaluations<br data-end=»3164″ data-start=»3161″ />

Multi-State Coverage: Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia

Follow the Action Online

Stay tuned for live coverage, expert interviews, and booth insights on social media.



Hashtags: #ClaimsConference2025 #PLRB #TexasPiersConsulting #CrossroadsofClaims #EngineeringClaimsSupport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7sXiS1qqWg

Schedule a Meeting or Visit the Booth

To meet Alejandro Montes de Oca and learn more about Texas Piers Consulting’s solutions, visit:



www.texaspiersconsulting.com



Email: [email protected]



Phone: (281) 688-6398