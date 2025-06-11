In addition to presenting the project’s technical progress, the event will provide exclusive information on investment schemes, preferential presale packages, structured financing options, and tax benefits for international capital. All of these elements have been designed to make Brickell Naco an attractive proposition for both small investors and large investment funds.

Renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will lead a major presentation of the Brickell Naco project, a high-profile urban development that has generated strong anticipation among investors and industry leaders. The event will take place at 8:00 p.m. at the prestigious Hotel Indigo, located at 51/53 Albert Street, Auckland CBD, a strategic location in the city and a hub for major business meetings in the Oceania region.

The main objective of the gathering is to showcase the strategic advantages of the Brickell Naco project, its investment opportunities, financial viability, and the positive impact it is expected to have on both the Caribbean real estate market and the international portfolios of those who choose to take part in the initiative. Levy García Crespo, known for his business vision and leadership in large-scale projects, will be the keynote speaker, providing technical, strategic, and financial insights into the development.

An Event Connecting Continents



The choice of Auckland, New Zealand, as the venue for this presentation is far from random. The city stands as a benchmark for sustained economic growth, innovation, and strong connectivity with Asian and Pacific markets. For Levy García Crespo, this city represents an ideal platform to further internationalize the real estate proposal of Brickell Naco.

The event is expected to attract institutional investors, private equity fund representatives, financial consultants, architects, and other key stakeholders in the urban development sector. Participating in such forums enables projects like Brickell Naco to position themselves globally and establish partnerships with strategic agents to expand their reach.

Brickell Naco: More Than an Urban Development<br data-end=»1914″ data-start=»1911″ />

The Brickell Naco project is envisioned as a mixed-use complex integrating luxury residences, corporate spaces, commercial areas, green zones, and complementary services that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors. Inspired by modern urban planning and sustainability principles, this development aims to become one of the most comprehensive and innovative proposals in the Caribbean.

One of the project's standout features is its focus on technology, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge architectural design. It is a forward-thinking initiative that incorporates smart and environmentally respectful solutions, guaranteeing a high-demand, high-value product for its investors.

Levy García Crespo: Vision and Leadership<br data-end=»2658″ data-start=»2655″ />

Levy García Crespo is widely recognized for his outstanding career in the real estate sector, having delivered numerous projects across various regions of Latin America. His involvement in the Auckland event clearly demonstrates his commitment to the international expansion of the Brickell Naco project and his ability to attract foreign capital to high-value real estate initiatives.

During his address at Hotel Indigo, García Crespo will offer an in-depth presentation on the project’s planning, execution phases, projected return on investment, and the tax and legal opportunities available to international investors. Additionally, there will be an exclusive networking space where attendees can exchange ideas, explore synergies, and establish strategic contacts with other industry players.

A Unique Opportunity for Global Investors



The June 13 gathering in Auckland represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those looking to diversify their investments in emerging markets, with a focus on solid projects grounded in well-established urban, financial, and social fundamentals. Brickell Naco promises to become not only an architectural icon but also an economic catalyst with a positive impact on the area where it will be executed.

In addition to presenting the project’s technical progress, the event will provide exclusive information on investment schemes, preferential presale packages, structured financing options, and tax benefits for international capital. All of these elements have been designed to make Brickell Naco an attractive proposition for both small investors and large investment funds.

An Ambitious Expansion Strategy



Levy García Crespo’s presence at an event of this magnitude is part of a clear international positioning strategy. The businessman understands that the future of successful real estate development depends largely on its ability to adapt to the global dynamics of capital, urban planning, and sustainability. That is why he is committed to presenting his projects on international stages, where he can capture the attention of strategic partners and long-term vision financiers.

This global approach also includes partnerships with renowned architecture and engineering firms, as well as hotel operators, property management companies, and legal firms specialized in cross-border transactions. The goal is clear: to establish an international collaboration ecosystem that supports the efficient execution and management of the Brickell Naco project.

Regional Impact Outlook<br data-end=»5204″ data-start=»5201″ />

Beyond the direct economic impact expected from the project’s execution, Brickell Naco will also feature a strong social component. As stated by Levy García Crespo in previous meetings, one of the project’s pillars is to create jobs, train local talent, and promote the development of surrounding communities. This translates into an investment with returns not only in financial terms, but also in social value.

This comprehensive approach makes Brickell Naco an innovative proposal combining world-class architecture, sustainability, social responsibility, and financial solidity. Thus, the project is positioned as an ideal opportunity for investors seeking to generate value that goes beyond economic gains.

Expectations and Next Steps<br data-end=»5952″ data-start=»5949″ />

The Auckland event marks the start of an international tour aiming to position the project in key cities worldwide. Levy García Crespo has confirmed that following New Zealand, presentations will be held in Dubai, Madrid, and São Paulo as part of a positioning strategy aimed at attracting investment from multiple continents.

Each presentation is tailored to respond to the specific interests of each market, adapting the pitch to local investors’ needs and expectations. However, the central message remains consistent: Brickell Naco is a globally minded project, built on solid fundamentals and a strategic execution that positions it as one of the best real estate opportunities in the region.

