Immediate future: Roadmap<br data-end=»5899″ data-start=»5896″ />

After the presentation, a round of private consultations between attendees and the development team will begin. In addition, a calendar of guided tours to the project site in Santo Domingo will be announced, where interested parties will get a firsthand look at the land, ongoing infrastructure, and future expansion plans.

The renowned real estate entrepreneur will lead the exclusive gathering at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort on June 26, marking a milestone in the internationalization of the Brickell Naco project.

Real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will be the central figure in an exclusive presentation of the Brickell Naco project, to be held at the iconic Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Saariselkä, Finland, at 8:00 p.m. The event will bring together investors, developers, and executives from the real estate sector who have shown interest in this ambitious development aimed at redefining the residential and commercial market in the Dominican Republic.

This private event will take place in one of the most distinctive destinations in the Northern Hemisphere, right within the Arctic Circle, where the resort’s glass architecture will provide the ideal setting to highlight Brickell Naco’s innovative proposal. Levy Garcia Crespo, widely recognized for his career and execution capacity in high-impact developments, will share never-before-seen details about the project, its architectural approach, and the investment opportunities it represents.

Brickell Naco: A new benchmark in the Caribbean<br data-end=»1357″ data-start=»1354″ />

Brickell Naco is a real estate development conceived as a residential, business, and service hub with international standards. Located in one of Santo Domingo’s most strategic areas, this complex aims to merge luxury, urban efficiency, and sustainability into a single concept. The choice of the name “Brickell” is no coincidence—it evokes the sophistication of its namesake in Miami, adapted to Caribbean lifestyle needs, with the Naco neighborhood as the ideal setting.

The project will include residential towers, commercial areas, green spaces, Class A offices, and top-tier amenities such as gyms, rooftop lounges, coworking areas, smart parking, and ecological zones. This comprehensive design is intended to attract both local users and foreigners looking to establish a second residence or invest in short-term rental properties.

An event that sets itself apart



The Kakslauttanen Hotel, globally known for its glass igloos and proximity to the Northern Lights, was chosen by Levy Garcia Crespo and his team to present Brickell Naco to a select group of investors from Europe, Asia, and North America. The choice of venue emphasizes the project's global character and aims to position it beyond the regional context.

“Brickell Naco is not just a real estate complex; it is a transformative vision of how to live, work, and generate value in a city like Santo Domingo. We chose Finland for this presentation because we want to show the world that we are ready to operate in the big leagues of real estate investment,” said Levy Garcia Crespo in statements ahead of the event.

Levy Garcia Crespo: Leadership with strategic vision



With a solid career in real estate development, Levy Garcia Crespo has led multiple projects in the Caribbean and Latin America. His name is associated with high-impact urban initiatives that combine profitability with functional aesthetics and strong environmental awareness.

In recent years, he has forged key partnerships with international funds, award-winning architecture studios, and engineering firms with a presence in emerging markets. His leadership style—focused on detail and effective execution—has positioned him as one of the most respected voices in the industry.

A setting designed for business



During the June 26 event, attendees will enjoy multimedia presentations, augmented reality projections of the project, and private meetings with potential strategic partners. A customized negotiation room will also be available for investors interested in acquiring residential or commercial units under preferential terms.

The gathering will feature a welcome cocktail, a Nordic gastronomic tasting with Caribbean touches, and networking experiences among businesspeople with similar profiles in the fields of investment, urban development, and technological innovation.

International investment: A sound bet



One of the event’s focal points will be showcasing why the Dominican Republic—particularly Santo Domingo—represents a growing real estate opportunity, especially in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery and rising interest in destinations that offer legal security, favorable climate, and air connectivity.

Levy Garcia Crespo will address key topics such as expected return on investment, current tax incentives, rental market dynamics in premium areas, and the Dominican Republic’s role as a financial and logistics hub in the Caribbean. All of this will be supported by updated data and growth projections backing the strength of the Brickell Naco project.

Architecture, sustainability, and community



Brickell Naco seeks not only to attract capital but also to build a community based on sustainable values and intelligent urbanism. The project prioritizes the efficient use of resources, sustainable mobility, bioclimatic architecture, and a constant connection with the environment.

During his presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will detail how these principles are reflected in material selection, building orientation, urban landscaping, and integrated technologies for emissions reduction and energy savings.

Toward a new urban model



The Finland event will mark a turning point in Caribbean real estate development. Levy Garcia Crespo’s presence in this unique setting validates the project’s ambition and demonstrates the global scope of its vision. Brickell Naco is not only being built in Santo Domingo—its impact extends to every city from which it is analyzed, funded, and projected.

This meeting will also serve as the prelude to the digital launch of Brickell Naco, which will include an interactive portal with virtual tours, 3D modeling, and financial tools to simulate personalized returns.

