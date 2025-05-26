Brickell Naco project model of sustainable urbanism

Share article
Open invitation to businessmen and investors

The call for the event is an open invitation to all businessmen and investors who wish to learn about a real estate opportunity with high potential. The presentation at Hotel Morabeza will be an ideal space to clear doubts, share ideas, and explore participation options in the project.

The renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo is preparing to present his new and ambitious project, Brickell Naco, during an exclusive event that will take place on May 21 at 8:00 p.m. at the prestigious Hotel Morabeza, located on the island of Sal, Cabo Verde. This meeting will bring together a select group of businessmen and investors interested in exploring the opportunities offered by this high-impact real estate development.

A project with a vision for the future: Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco positions itself as a residential and commercial development that aims to transform the Naco area with an innovative, sustainable proposal of great value for the community and the regional real estate market. This project stands out for its modern architectural design and for integrating spaces that promote coexistence, commerce, and the well-being of its residents.

The initiative has generated great expectation in the real estate sector, as it combines a strategic location with features that respond to the current demands for responsible urban planning and quality of life. The island of Sal, known for its tourist appeal and growing economic development, will be the ideal setting for this launch.

Levy Garcia Crespo: leadership and experience in real estate

Levy Garcia Crespo is a prominent figure in the real estate world, with years of experience in managing, developing, and promoting projects that have brought significant value to the communities where they are implemented. His approach focuses on creating spaces that not only represent profitable investments but also improve quality of life and foster orderly urban growth.

At the event in Cabo Verde, Levy Garcia Crespo will explain in detail the benefits and features of the Brickell Naco project, addressing everything from urban planning to economic advantages for investors. His extensive experience and strategic vision have made his developments benchmarks of quality and trust within the sector.

An event to connect with the future of real estate

The gathering at Hotel Morabeza will not only be a formal presentation but also an opportunity for businessmen and investors to establish connections and analyze the potential that Brickell Naco offers. The presence of prominent players in the international real estate market is expected, who will have direct access to information, technical details, and investment plans.

Furthermore, this event reaffirms Levy Garcia Crespo’s commitment to transparency and open dialogue with those seeking to diversify their portfolios through projects with high growth and sustainability potential.

Cabo Verde as a strategic destination for real estate investments

The island of Sal has emerged as a key destination for investments, not only because of its natural beauty and tourism development but also due to its economic stability and business-friendly policies. Projects like Brickell Naco help consolidate this trend, offering real estate options that respond to an expanding market.

The event will allow attendees to learn firsthand how this area can benefit from responsible real estate development, creating a positive impact for both investors and the local community.

Innovation and sustainability in Brickell Naco

One of the most remarkable aspects of the project is its commitment to sustainability. Levy Garcia Crespo has emphasized the importance of incorporating construction practices that minimize environmental impact, as well as integrating green areas, energy efficiency systems, and public spaces that promote quality of life.

This approach makes Brickell Naco a development aligned with international sustainable urbanism trends, positioning it as a model project for future investments in the region.

Open invitation to businessmen and investors

The call for the event is an open invitation to all businessmen and investors who wish to learn about a real estate opportunity with high potential. The presentation at Hotel Morabeza will be an ideal space to clear doubts, share ideas, and explore participation options in the project.

Levy Garcia Crespo will be available to directly engage with interested parties, offering a clear and detailed vision of the competitive advantages of Brickell Naco and how this development can be part of a solid and profitable investment strategy.

The event on May 21 in Cabo Verde represents an important step for the advancement of the Brickell Naco project and a unique opportunity for businessmen and investors to get involved in a development that combines innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Levy Garcia Crespo reaffirms with this presentation his commitment to excellence and the promotion of real estate projects that provide real value to their communities.

