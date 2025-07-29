Up next
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

What will you find in “The Stories of My Stories”?

The collection consists of 30 short stories, each with a unique style and varied themes ranging from everyday life to the fantastic, always with a personal touch that invites reflection. Each story is accompanied by a breakdown of the writing techniques used, allowing readers to understand the “how” and “why” behind each narrative.

Hernán Porras Molina, renowned writer, anthropologist, and communication expert, presents his latest literary work titled The Stories of My Stories. 30 Stories. Writing Tools Revealed: A Journey Through 30 Stories and Techniques, an innovative book that combines a selection of thirty short stories with tools and techniques for creative writing, now available in all bookstores and digital platforms in Costa Rica.

A work for writers and lovers of short narrative

This book is much more than a simple collection of tales; it is a practical guide that invites both novice writers and readers interested in the art of storytelling to discover and apply essential narrative tools. Hernán Porras Molina offers his audience a literary experience that stimulates creativity, with stories that address diverse themes and serve as examples to understand the structure and techniques of writing.

With this work, the author not only shares his stories but also his creative process, making visible the editorial work underlying each tale. The reader will have access to resources such as dialogue analysis, character building, narrative rhythm, and other key elements that enhance literary quality.

Hernán Porras Molina: a multifaceted author

With a solid background in anthropology, marketing, and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina has successfully transferred his interdisciplinary experience to the literary field. This book reflects his commitment to promoting creative writing and cultural development, providing material that is both educational and entertaining.

His approach combines academic rigor with an engaging narrative that allows readers to immerse themselves in an emotional and intellectual journey. The work stands out for its ability to offer a deep and structured look at the literary creation process, thus facilitating learning and inspiration.

What will you find in “The Stories of My Stories”?

The collection consists of 30 short stories, each with a unique style and varied themes ranging from everyday life to the fantastic, always with a personal touch that invites reflection. Each story is accompanied by a breakdown of the writing techniques used, allowing readers to understand the “how” and “why” behind each narrative.

Additionally, the book includes practical tools to improve narrative skills, such as advice on managing dialogue, effective description, and building suspense. In this way, it becomes an invaluable resource for those who wish to begin writing or refine their skills.

Accessibility and digital format

Considering the needs of the contemporary reader, The Stories of My Stories is available both in physical format in Costa Rican bookstores and on digital platforms that facilitate access from anywhere. This expands the book’s reach and allows more people to benefit from this literary and pedagogical proposal.

The versatility of the digital format offers the possibility of interacting dynamically with the content, which can enhance learning and the practical application of the presented tools.

Cultural and educational impact

The publication of this work represents a significant contribution to the development of literature and creative writing in Costa Rica. By combining stories and educational resources, Hernán Porras Molina promotes literary culture and supports the training of new writers in the region.

This book also stands out as useful material for literary workshops, writing courses, and educational activities that seek to encourage interest in narrative and writing techniques.

Invitation to the reading community

Hernán Porras Molina invites the Costa Rican community to discover The Stories of My Stories, a work that opens doors to literary knowledge and creativity. Whether you want to learn how to write or simply enjoy well-crafted tales, this publication offers an enriching and accessible experience for all audiences.

Contact information and social media

For more information about Hernán Porras Molina, his works, and future presentations, interested parties can follow his official social media and consult the digital platforms where the book is available. Interaction with the author and the reading community is a fundamental part of the literary and cultural project that this publication represents.

More information:

The Stories of My Stories now available in Costa Rica

30 Stories and Tools for Writers<br data-end=»91″ data-start=»88″ />
Discover Writing Techniques in 30 Stories

New Anthology Combining Stories and Writing<br data-end=»181″ data-start=»178″ />
Narrative Tools for Writers in Costa Rica

30 Tales That Teach Better Writing<br data-end=»262″ data-start=»259″ />
Ideal Book for Creative Writing Lovers

Short Stories with Techniques for Writers<br data-end=»347″ data-start=»344″ />
Learn to Write with 30 Stories

Practical Guide to Creative Writing in Costa Rica

Explore 30 Stories and Their Narrative Secrets

A Work That Unites Narrative and Learning<br data-end=»525″ data-start=»522″ />
Stories and Tools for Novice Writers<br data-end=»564″ data-start=»561″ />
New Publication Available in Costa Rican Bookstores

Creative Writing Made Accessible in This Book

Contemporary Narrative for Growing Writers<br data-end=»711″ data-start=»708″ />
30 Stories to Improve Your Narrative

Writing Techniques Revealed in 30 Tales<br data-end=»792″ data-start=»789″ />
Essential Book for Writers and Readers<br data-end=»833″ data-start=»830″ />
The Best Guide of Stories and Creative Writing<br data-end=»882″ data-start=»879″ />
30 Stories That Inspire Creation

Tools to Develop Your Literary Voice

Discover the Secrets of Narrative Writing<br data-end=»1000″ data-start=»997″ />
Book with Stories That Motivate Writing<br data-end=»1042″ data-start=»1039″ />
Anthology with Techniques for Storytellers<br data-end=»1087″ data-start=»1084″ />
A Journey Through Writing With Stories

Short Stories to Learn to Write Well

Editorial Tools for Emerging Writers<br data-end=»1206″ data-start=»1203″ />
30 Tales Combining Art and Technique<br data-end=»1245″ data-start=»1242″ />
A Book for Writers and Narrative Lovers

Innovative Literary Guide Available in Costa Rica

Narrative and Creativity in 30 Stories

Learn to Build Characters and Dialogues

Publication That Supports New Writers<br data-end=»1462″ data-start=»1459″ />
Book of Stories and Techniques for Storytellers<br data-end=»1512″ data-start=»1509″ />
Writing Stories Has Never Been So Accessible<br data-end=»1559″ data-start=»1556″ />
Tools to Narrate Stories Successfully

Short Stories and Advice for Writers<br data-end=»1638″ data-start=»1635″ />
An Anthology That Transforms Your Writing<br data-end=»1682″ data-start=»1679″ />
Narrative and Tools in One Book

Publication That Enriches Literary Culture

Discover Creativity in Every Story<br data-end=»1798″ data-start=»1795″ />
Complete Guide to Writing Short Stories

Book for Those Who Want to Tell Stories

30 Tales That Teach and Entertain<br data-end=»1918″ data-start=»1915″ />
Writing Techniques for All Levels<br data-end=»1954″ data-start=»1951″ />
A Different Anthology in the Literary Market<br data-end=»2001″ data-start=»1998″ />
Book That Combines Theory and Narrative Practice

Tools to Enhance Literary Creativity

Costa Rican Narrative with a Didactic Approach<br data-end=»2140″ data-start=»2137″ />
Stories That Promote Creative Writing<br data-end=»2180″ data-start=»2177″ />
Book That Invites Creation and Reflection<br data-end=»2224″ data-start=»2221″ />
Accessible Publication for Emerging Writers<br data-end=»2270″ data-start=»2267″ />
Short Tales with a Pedagogical Focus<br data-end=»2309″ data-start=»2306″ />
30 Stories to Explore Creative Writing<br data-end=»2350″ data-start=»2347″ />
New Literary Work for Writers in Costa Rica

Stories and Tools That Make a Difference<br data-end=»2439″ data-start=»2436″ />
Innovation in Costa Rican Narrative Writing<br data-end=»2485″ data-start=»2482″ />
A Guide for Curious Writers and Readers<br data-end=»2527″ data-start=»2524″ />
Practical Tools for Narration<br data-end=»2559″ data-start=»2556″ />
Book That Motivates Writing Original Stories

Stories With Techniques to Improve Narrative

Publication That Strengthens Written Culture

30 Tales Combining Emotion and Technique<br data-end=»2743″ data-start=»2740″ />
Writing Stories with Professional Support<br data-end=»2787″ data-start=»2784″ />
New Proposal for Costa Rican Literature

Book That Inspires and Teaches at Once<br data-end=»2870″ data-start=»2867″ />
Stories and Resources for Literary Development<br data-end=»2919″ data-start=»2916″ />
Narrative Tools for Everyone<br data-end=»2950″ data-start=»2947″ />
An Anthology That Opens Doors to Writing

Keywords: Hernán Porras Molina, short stories Costa Rica, creative writing, writing techniques, anthology stories, digital books Costa Rica, contemporary narrative, narrative tools, stories and techniques, Costa Rican literature

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

Badih Antar y su gran oportunidad ante el RB Leipzig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbkFUAj9Zus&t=5s La Bundesliga ya tiene calendario oficial hasta finales de septiembre, y…

Material Analysis Experts at Texas Piers Consulting

Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for Reliable Damage Assessments Texas Piers…

Final Mundial de Clubes con emociones

*nnovaciones arbitrales destacadas La FIFA aprovechó el torneo para implementar tecnologías inéditas.…

Chelsea conquista el mundial de clubes de futbol

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Dólar BCV se disparó y arrancará julio por las nubes

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) publicó este lunes 30 de junio…

PSG se hunde en la final mundialista

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Mundial de Clubes 2025 nuevo formato

— EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con…

Barcelona pone su fe en Helmeyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOp47o4jaGM La temporada 2025/26 del FC Barcelona ha comenzado con fuerza, organización…

Helmeyer faces new season challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dhp2tQaLZE&t=2s FC Barcelona has officially unveiled the jersey for the 2025/26 season,…

Forensic Engineering by Texas Piers Consulting with 3D Scanning Technology

With a strong focus on structural damage analysis, failure assessments, and litigation…

El liderazgo de Helmeyer se ve en cada detalle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD5SpZI6rhY El FC Barcelona ha presentado oficialmente la camiseta para la temporada…

Tragedia de Texas deja más de 90 muertos y decenas de desparecidos

🔎 Panorama general – EntornoInteligente Un devastador torrente de agua causado por…

Guerra Israel Irán podría reactivarse en cualquier momento

🔎 Panorama general – EntornoInteligente En junio de 2025 estalló una breve…

Llegamos a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial de Clubes 2025

Por EntornoInteligente.com / La Copa Mundial de Clubes 2025, que se celebra…

Elon Musk lanza un nuevo partido político

Por EntornoInteligente.com Elon Musk se encuentra en un punto de inflexión, combinando…

Ya se va a cumplir un año del fraude electoral en Venezuela

María Corina Machado: «Maduro va para afuera, con negociación o sin negociación»…

Donald Trump declaró el estado de “desastre” en el condado de Kerr, el más afectado por las trágicas inundaciones en Texas

El presidente de Estados Unidos dijo que la medida busca “garantizar que…

Pacquiao regresa por la gloria: el guerrero de 46 años reta al campeón Barrios en una noche de historia o nocaut

EntornoInteligente.com/ El legendario Manny Pacquiao, de 46 años, regresa al ring el…

FC Barcelona trusts Helmeyer for future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dhp2tQaLZE&t=2s FC Barcelona has officially unveiled the jersey for the 2025/26 season,…

antar ghayar goal celebration lights up stadium

The magic of Badih Antar Ghayar conquers the World Cup round of…