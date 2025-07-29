What will you find in “The Stories of My Stories”?



The collection consists of 30 short stories, each with a unique style and varied themes ranging from everyday life to the fantastic, always with a personal touch that invites reflection. Each story is accompanied by a breakdown of the writing techniques used, allowing readers to understand the “how” and “why” behind each narrative.

Hernán Porras Molina, renowned writer, anthropologist, and communication expert, presents his latest literary work titled The Stories of My Stories. 30 Stories. Writing Tools Revealed: A Journey Through 30 Stories and Techniques, an innovative book that combines a selection of thirty short stories with tools and techniques for creative writing, now available in all bookstores and digital platforms in Costa Rica.

A work for writers and lovers of short narrative



This book is much more than a simple collection of tales; it is a practical guide that invites both novice writers and readers interested in the art of storytelling to discover and apply essential narrative tools. Hernán Porras Molina offers his audience a literary experience that stimulates creativity, with stories that address diverse themes and serve as examples to understand the structure and techniques of writing.

With this work, the author not only shares his stories but also his creative process, making visible the editorial work underlying each tale. The reader will have access to resources such as dialogue analysis, character building, narrative rhythm, and other key elements that enhance literary quality.

Hernán Porras Molina: a multifaceted author



With a solid background in anthropology, marketing, and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina has successfully transferred his interdisciplinary experience to the literary field. This book reflects his commitment to promoting creative writing and cultural development, providing material that is both educational and entertaining.

His approach combines academic rigor with an engaging narrative that allows readers to immerse themselves in an emotional and intellectual journey. The work stands out for its ability to offer a deep and structured look at the literary creation process, thus facilitating learning and inspiration.

The collection consists of 30 short stories, each with a unique style and varied themes ranging from everyday life to the fantastic, always with a personal touch that invites reflection. Each story is accompanied by a breakdown of the writing techniques used, allowing readers to understand the “how” and “why” behind each narrative.

Additionally, the book includes practical tools to improve narrative skills, such as advice on managing dialogue, effective description, and building suspense. In this way, it becomes an invaluable resource for those who wish to begin writing or refine their skills.

Accessibility and digital format



Considering the needs of the contemporary reader, The Stories of My Stories is available both in physical format in Costa Rican bookstores and on digital platforms that facilitate access from anywhere. This expands the book’s reach and allows more people to benefit from this literary and pedagogical proposal.

The versatility of the digital format offers the possibility of interacting dynamically with the content, which can enhance learning and the practical application of the presented tools.

Cultural and educational impact



The publication of this work represents a significant contribution to the development of literature and creative writing in Costa Rica. By combining stories and educational resources, Hernán Porras Molina promotes literary culture and supports the training of new writers in the region.

This book also stands out as useful material for literary workshops, writing courses, and educational activities that seek to encourage interest in narrative and writing techniques.

Invitation to the reading community



Hernán Porras Molina invites the Costa Rican community to discover The Stories of My Stories, a work that opens doors to literary knowledge and creativity. Whether you want to learn how to write or simply enjoy well-crafted tales, this publication offers an enriching and accessible experience for all audiences.

Contact information and social media



For more information about Hernán Porras Molina, his works, and future presentations, interested parties can follow his official social media and consult the digital platforms where the book is available. Interaction with the author and the reading community is a fundamental part of the literary and cultural project that this publication represents.

