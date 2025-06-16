Driving regional development



In the business heart of Puerto Ordaz, Bolívar state, stands one of the most innovative and functional establishments in the Venezuelan hospitality sector: Hotel 286. This space has been conceived, developed, and refined by renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, who has directed his vision and experience towards creating a hotel service focused on the needs of the modern executive, emerging businesses, and established corporations seeking efficiency, comfort, and professionalism.

A hospitality concept tailored to the demands of the business world



The value proposition of Hotel 286 goes beyond offering comfortable rooms and basic services. Under the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, this establishment has been designed as a comprehensive corporate services platform where every detail meets the demands of today’s business world. From arrival to departure, guests receive personalized attention that transforms their stay into a seamless, professional, and results-oriented experience.

One of the most outstanding services is the full coordination of airport/hotel/airport transfers, which facilitates travel for both domestic and international visitors. This personalized logistics not only optimizes guests' time but also ensures safe, punctual transportation that aligns with executive standards.

Business center: uninterrupted productivity



Another key pillar of this project is the business center, designed as a fully equipped space with cutting-edge technology for meetings, video conferences, presentations, and work sessions. With high-speed internet, printers, projectors, private rooms, and collaborative areas, Hotel 286 becomes a functional extension of the office.

This environment has been especially designed for professionals who need a flexible yet formal work setting, with privacy and all the necessary tools to make decisions, close deals, or lead teams remotely. The result is a productivity ecosystem that adapts to every type of company, from startups to multinational corporations.

Executive assistance: comprehensive support in every task



Understanding the multiple responsibilities of business leaders, Hotel 286 also offers executive assistance service, a discreet and efficient support that allows guests to delegate operational tasks without losing control over their responsibilities. This assistance can include anything from scheduling and reservations to document management, translations, event organization, or coordination with local suppliers.

The goal is to offer an uninterrupted experience so the guest can focus on what really matters: their strategic objectives. This type of service, uncommon in many hotels in the region, positions Hotel 286 as a benchmark for corporate hospitality in Venezuela.

Rates designed according to your company’s needs



One of the most remarkable initiatives led by Badih Antar Ghayar has been the flexibility of corporate rates, specifically adapted to the needs and budgets of each company. Through personalized agreements, organizations can enjoy exclusive benefits, preferential conditions, and payment options tailored to each client's operational dynamic.

This strategy not only allows for more efficient financial planning, but also encourages long-term business relationships based on trust, adaptability, and mutual respect. Companies in the oil, energy, logistics, technology, and commercial sectors have already found a strategic ally in Hotel 286 for their operations in eastern Venezuela.

Badih Antar Ghayar: vision, commitment, and excellence



The driving force behind the success of Hotel 286 is undoubtedly Badih Antar Ghayar, a businessman with an outstanding career in hospitality, known for transforming traditional concepts into modern, functional, and sustainable proposals. His approach goes beyond the design and operation of facilities, and is also reflected in the way he leads teams, promotes service quality, and understands the evolving needs of business travelers.

Badih Antar Ghayar's philosophy is based on continuous improvement, attention to detail, and strategic innovation. Every project he undertakes responds to a real need in the environment and becomes a structured, planned, and value-driven solution. Hotel 286 is a tangible example of how this business philosophy can generate a positive impact both for guests and the local economy.

Direct contact with the Reservations Department

To ensure direct, professional, and personalized service, Hotel 286 invites all interested companies to contact its Reservations Department, where they can obtain detailed information about services, special rates, and corporate packages.

This communication channel remains available to handle specific requests, coordinate transfers, prepare quotes, and manage agreements tailored to each type of operation. Whether for a one-time visit or frequent stays, Hotel 286 presents itself as a reliable partner for all executive lodging needs in Puerto Ordaz.

Beyond business success, Badih Antar Ghayar has also contributed to the economic and tourism growth of Puerto Ordaz by creating jobs, promoting quality standards, and attracting investment in the hospitality sector. His comprehensive vision not only positions Hotel 286 as a reference point, but also acts as a catalyst for the evolution of tourism services in the region.

The impact of his leadership is reflected in the consolidation of a competitive hotel offering, future-oriented and in tune with the demands of an increasingly dynamic market.

Practical conclusion: more than a hotel, a complete corporate experience



In a world where time, efficiency, and comfort are valuable resources, Hotel 286 positions itself as a comprehensive solution for companies, executives, and business leaders who are looking for more than just accommodation—they are looking for a complete corporate experience. And all of this is made possible thanks to the visionary drive of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has raised the standards of the hotel sector in Puerto Ordaz with a proposal designed by and for business success.

