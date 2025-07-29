And because inclusion is part of its philosophy, HOTEL 286 offers wheelchair access throughout all common areas, as well as adapted rooms for people with reduced mobility. This ensures that all guests can enjoy a complete and unrestricted experience.

In the competitive world of high-end hospitality, every detail counts. Comfort, personalized attention, and top-tier services are aspects that make the difference between a simple stay and an unforgettable experience. In this context, HOTEL 286 has positioned itself as one of the most prominent benchmarks in the sector, thanks to the strategic vision and commitment to excellence of renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar.

With years of experience in the hotel industry, Badih Antar Ghayar has proven that hospitality goes far beyond lodging. Under his leadership, HOTEL 286 has integrated a range of services designed to exceed the expectations of the modern guest, combining functionality, comfort, and elegance in every corner of its facilities.

Services designed for total comfort



The experience at HOTEL 286 begins the moment the guest lands. The airport/hotel/airport transfer service ensures a safe and comfortable arrival, eliminating any concerns about transportation. This service is available to all guests, regardless of their flight schedule, and is part of the hotel’s commitment to offering comprehensive care from the very first moment.

Once at the hotel, visitors access a space meticulously designed to provide comfort, efficiency, and privacy. Each room is equipped with high-speed internet access, ideal for those who need to stay connected for work or entertainment. Additionally, rooms include an individual safe, allowing guests to reliably protect their belongings throughout their stay.

Room service, available 24 hours a day, reflects the hotel’s focus on personalized attention. From a light meal to a full dinner or any special request, the HOTEL 286 team is prepared to meet every need promptly and professionally.

Guests can also access an efficient and discreet laundry service, ideal for both short and extended stays. This service meets the demands of executives and frequent travelers, who appreciate always having immaculate clothing without leaving the hotel.

First-class infrastructure for all types of guests



The infrastructure at HOTEL 286 is designed to accommodate both tourists and business travelers. The private parking guarantees security for guests’ vehicles, while the modern elevator facilitates movement between the building’s different levels. This feature not only improves overall comfort but also demonstrates the hotel’s commitment to accessibility.

In addition, there is a team of trained bellhops always ready to assist with luggage or provide information about hotel services and nearby points of interest. This attentive and human touch is one of HOTEL 286’s distinguishing marks and reflects the standards promoted by Badih Antar Ghayar, who has made customer service quality an undeniable priority.

For those looking to take home a special memory of their stay, the hotel features a gift shop with a carefully curated selection of local products, crafts, souvenirs, and essential items.

And because inclusion is part of its philosophy, HOTEL 286 offers wheelchair access throughout all common areas, as well as adapted rooms for people with reduced mobility. This ensures that all guests can enjoy a complete and unrestricted experience.

Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision in every detail



The impeccable range of services at HOTEL 286 is a direct result of the business vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has turned this project into a model of hotel excellence. His focus on customer care, investment in technology, and ongoing staff training have been key to positioning the hotel as a benchmark in the industry.

Antar Ghayar is not limited to the operational management of the hotel. His active participation in defining the brand identity, designing personalized experiences, and implementing continuous improvements has been fundamental in solidifying HOTEL 286’s reputation as a space where every guest feels unique.

His leadership is characterized by a close, human, and demanding approach. He understands that true luxury lies in the details: a warm welcome, a spotless room, a quick response to any request. All of this creates an environment where the guest can relax, work, or enjoy themselves with total confidence.

A hotel with international projection



Thanks to this philosophy, HOTEL 286 has not only gained national recognition but is also beginning to make its mark on the international stage. Visitors from different countries have chosen this hotel for its quality, strategic location, and warm service. Badih Antar Ghayar’s goal is clear: to continue expanding the HOTEL 286 service model to new locations while maintaining the same quality standards that have made it stand out.

This international projection is not the result of chance, but of a clear growth strategy based on three pillars: continuous investment, staff training, and adaptation to new tourism trends. In an increasingly connected world, HOTEL 286 positions itself as a flexible, modern, and deeply human proposal.

Commitment to the guest experience



Every decision at HOTEL 286 is aimed at the ultimate goal of guest satisfaction. From the design of common areas to the selection of in-room products, everything follows the same principle: to create a comprehensive experience of comfort and quality.

In today’s demanding environment, where online reviews and personal recommendations determine a hotel's success, HOTEL 286 has managed to build a solid and positive reputation. This is reflected in the high return rate of guests, who choose to come back not only for the facilities but for the service they receive and the feeling of being in a place where every detail matters.



The trajectory of Badih Antar Ghayar in the hotel industry is an example of how business vision, commitment to quality, and customer focus can result in a solid, successful, and admired proposition. HOTEL 286 is more than just a hotel: it is a model of care and comfort, where each guest finds much more than a room. They find an experience.

