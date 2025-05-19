The hotel lobby is one of the most representative spaces of the project. Beneath a central leaf-shaped dome that allows generous natural light, there is a Zen garden designed with ethnic elements. This space includes natural bamboo, decorative lamps imported from Indonesia, and a large aquarium that houses native species, thus integrating elements of nature and local culture in an environment of relaxation and contemplation.

In the heart of eastern Venezuela, the city of Puerto Ordaz becomes the epicenter of luxury tourism thanks to the innovative vision of businessman Badih Antar Ghayar, who has brought Hotel 286 to life, a hotel complex that redefines the concept of premium hospitality in the region. This hotel stands out not only for its architectural and interior design proposal but also for its strategic location, exclusive services, and a commercial offering that positions it as an all-in-one destination for both national and international travelers.

A privileged location in the most dynamic city of eastern Venezuela



Hotel 286 rises imposingly in one of the best areas of Puerto Ordaz, just five minutes from the city’s main airport. Surrounded by the most important shopping centers in Bolívar State, the hotel guarantees comfort, quick access, and a sophisticated urban experience. This proximity to high-traffic commercial areas makes it an ideal spot for both business travelers and tourists looking to explore the best of the city with ease. A short three-minute walk allows guests to access luxury shops, entertainment, and a variety of gastronomy options.

A masterpiece of contemporary architecture



Designed with a spiral-shaped structure, Hotel 286 breaks the traditional molds of hotel construction. Its avant-garde design is manifested in 18 staggered floors, creating a dynamic and elegant visual effect. This architectural approach is not only aesthetically impactful but also offers functional advantages, such as better panoramic views from different rooms and greater circulation of air and natural light.

This spiral format allows each level to enjoy a unique perspective of the city and the natural surroundings that characterize Puerto Ordaz, adding emotional value to the guest experience. The building’s modern and fluid façade is a symbol of the visionary character of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has managed to merge design, functionality, and aesthetics into a single concept.

World-class interior design with its own identity



The interior architecture of Hotel 286 responds to a clear commitment to contemporary design. Clean lines, neutral colors, harmony between textures and materials, and the presence of natural light combine to create an atmosphere of serenity, comfort, and exclusivity. The design was meticulously planned so that every corner of the hotel speaks of sophistication without losing warmth.

The hotel lobby is one of the most representative spaces of the project. Beneath a central leaf-shaped dome that allows generous natural light, there is a Zen garden designed with ethnic elements. This space includes natural bamboo, decorative lamps imported from Indonesia, and a large aquarium that houses native species, thus integrating elements of nature and local culture in an environment of relaxation and contemplation.

The furniture selected for the common areas and rooms includes high-quality leather sofas, noble wood tables, details in steel and glass, as well as perfectly distributed lighting that enhances the elegance of each space. Everything was personally supervised by Badih Antar Ghayar, who prioritized a coherent and functional aesthetic proposal.

A commercial offer that enhances the guest experience



One of the major differentiators of Hotel 286 is its integrated commercial area, an innovative concept in the country. This zone gathers boutiques, culinary spaces, signature coffee shops, design stores, and other services that complement the guest’s stay without the need to leave the premises. This integration allows for a richer and more efficient experience, especially designed for travelers with tight schedules or those seeking a safe, luxurious, and complete environment.

The curation of the establishments was also directed by Badih Antar Ghayar’s team, who bet on a mix of national and international brands that elevate the hotel’s profile and generate commercial synergy benefiting both guests and local entrepreneurs.

Commitment to sustainability and local development



In his vision of creating a luxury hotel that is also a reference for social and environmental responsibility, Badih Antar Ghayar incorporated sustainability criteria into the operation of Hotel 286. From energy-saving systems to recycling programs and partnerships with regional producers, the hotel presents itself as a model of conscious business, committed to the environment where it operates.

Likewise, the project has generated more than 150 direct jobs and many more indirect ones, contributing to the region’s economic development. The human team at Hotel 286 consists of locally trained professionals, many of whom were trained through internal programs led by high-level hospitality experts.

Technology, comfort, and personalized attention



Hotel 286 spares no effort in technology. The rooms are equipped with smart climate systems, automated curtains, high-speed Wi-Fi, and the latest generation of televisions. The goal is for each guest to experience an atmosphere of absolute comfort, tailored to the needs of a modern and demanding traveler.

The hotel staff has been trained under the highest standards of service, promoting a service philosophy based on anticipating needs and personalizing the experience. All of this is under the strategic direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, whose experience in the hotel sector translates into an efficient, elegant, and detail-oriented operation.

The legacy of a visionary: Badih Antar Ghayar



The figure of Badih Antar Ghayar is central to the success of Hotel 286. His business approach, aesthetic sense, and commitment to excellence are reflected in every corner of the hotel. It is not just a building, but a comprehensive value proposition that boosts Puerto Ordaz as a benchmark destination for luxury hospitality.

With this project, Ghayar has not only consolidated his position as one of the country’s most prominent businessmen in the hotel sector but has also actively contributed to the urban and economic transformation of one of Venezuela’s most important cities.

Ultimately, Hotel 286 is a symbol of elegance, innovation, and commitment, bearing the unmistakable signature of Badih Antar Ghayar, and promises to continue setting the standard in the national and international hotel industry.

