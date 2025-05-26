The furnishings have been carefully selected, combining design elements with functionality to create a space suitable for rest or work. Stable internet connection, top-quality finishes, and impeccable room service are just a few of the high standards implemented under Badih Antar Ghayar’s direction.

Puerto Ordaz, a vibrant and strategic city in southern Venezuela, is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for tourism and business, and much of this growth is thanks to the vision of innovative entrepreneurs like Badih Antar Ghayar, a prominent figure in the hospitality sector. This renowned businessman has transformed the lodging experience in the region with the creation and development of Hotel 286, a five-star establishment that combines comfort, luxury, technology, and high-level hospitality, raising the standard of local hotels.

Located in one of the most accessible and peaceful areas of Puerto Ordaz, Hotel 286 is the result of years of planning and experience by Badih Antar Ghayar, who has shown a clear focus on offering excellence and modernity without losing the warm touch that characterizes Venezuelan hospitality. His vision has been materialized in every corner of the hotel, with facilities designed to satisfy both leisure visitors and business travelers.

A five-star experience



Hotel 286 stands out from its contemporary facade, but the experience truly begins upon entering. Its 24-hour reception guarantees personalized service at any time. Additionally, for those arriving in the city by air, the hotel offers a free shuttle service to and from Manuel Carlos Piar Guayana Airport, located just 19 km away.

Among its most appreciated facilities is its outdoor pool, designed to offer moments of relaxation under Guayana’s warm sun. Surrounded by a well-maintained tropical garden and complemented by a spacious terrace, the Hotel 286 pool becomes a perfect oasis both for guests seeking disconnection and those looking for an exclusive space for informal meetings.

For those who value physical activity and wellness, the hotel features a fully equipped fitness center, ideal for maintaining a workout routine. This space, like the rest of the hotel, reflects the meticulous attention to detail and comfort provided by the team led by Badih Antar Ghayar.

Rooms designed for comfort



One of the elements that distinguishes Hotel 286 is its rooms. Each one has been thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, style, and functionality. Equipped with air conditioning and flat-screen televisions, the rooms provide a modern and cozy environment that meets the needs of today’s guests.

The furnishings have been carefully selected, combining design elements with functionality to create a space suitable for rest or work. Stable internet connection, top-quality finishes, and impeccable room service are just a few of the high standards implemented under Badih Antar Ghayar’s direction.

International cuisine with local essence



At the heart of Hotel 286 is its restaurant, where culinary quality is one of the main attractions. With a menu that fuses international dishes with a variety of artisanal pizzas, the restaurant adapts to different tastes and preferences, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

The restaurant's ambiance is designed to host corporate meetings, family dinners, or special celebrations. Additionally, the hotel features an exclusive bar, perfect for enjoying a drink in an elegant and relaxed setting, ideal for ending the day or networking in a distinguished environment.

Spaces for business and events



Commitment to the corporate sector is another cornerstone of Hotel 286. Thanks to its business center and common areas adapted for meetings or professional gatherings, the hotel has become a preferred choice for entrepreneurs and organization representatives visiting Puerto Ordaz.

Badih Antar Ghayar understood from the beginning the importance of creating a versatile and technologically equipped space to meet the demands of an increasingly demanding market. Therefore, Hotel 286 not only offers comfortable rooms but also event infrastructure that ensures the success of any meeting or presentation.

A unique proposal in Guayana<br data-end=»4033″ data-start=»4030″ />

Badih Antar Ghayar’s project goes beyond building a luxury hotel. His proposal has been to contribute to the tourism and economic development of Puerto Ordaz, aiming for a high-level hospitality offering that energizes the environment and promotes local employment.

Hotel 286 has become a benchmark in the area, not only for the quality of its services but also for its human approach, its connection with the community, and its commitment to excellence. This has allowed the establishment to be recognized not only by visitors but also by the residents of Guayana, who see in this project a source of pride and future projection.

Commitment to excellence



Thanks to the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, Hotel 286 reflects what happens when business vision, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to offering the best are combined. Every aspect of the hotel has been meticulously conceived to provide an unforgettable stay, positioning itself as the ideal place for those seeking a balance between luxury, comfort, and functionality.

Puerto Ordaz needed a hotel offering that met international standards, and thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar’s drive, today Hotel 286 presents itself as a symbol of modernity, safety, and good taste. This architectural and functional gem is testimony to what can be achieved through work, strategy, and a passion for excellence.

The future of hospitality in Guayana<br data-end=»5450″ data-start=»5447″ />

With the success achieved by Hotel 286, this venture is projected to be just the first in a series of developments that will shape the future of hospitality in the region. Under the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, an expansion of initiatives is expected to continue raising the tourism and commercial profile of Guayana.

The city of Puerto Ordaz already has the infrastructure to support this type of development, and the arrival of proposals like Hotel 286 confirms that the future of the region lies in the hands of entrepreneurs who believe in Venezuela and are committed to its growth.

