Digitel President Luis Bernardo Pérez stated in a press release, “Our goal is to reach 400,000 homes in the first few years with high-capacity, quality connections at speeds never seen before in Venezuela.” This ambitious goal reflects Digitel's commitment to providing Venezuelan homes with an unprecedented internet experience, benefiting both individual users and businesses that require reliable, high-quality service.

The renowned telecommunications company Digitel, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has taken a significant step in the development of 5G technology in Venezuela. The company has initiated fixed wireless access tests in the states of Nueva Esparta and Barinas, using the 3.5 GHz band, marking an important milestone in the country's connectivity. With the backing of executive leadership, these tests position Digitel as a pioneer in implementing this high-speed technology in Venezuela.

Modernization and Technological Preparation

Digitel has undertaken a series of innovations and structural improvements to meet this new challenge. In May, when the spectrum renewal was announced, Pérez said that the company has “modernized our network, digitized our processes, and virtualized our platform in preparation for the implementation of new technologies such as 5G.”

For this pilot project, Digitel has adapted 20 base stations, which represents a significant technical and logistical effort to ensure service coverage and stability in selected areas. The 5G technology applied in this case focuses on fixed wireless access, allowing high-speed connectivity to residential areas without the need for direct fiber optic cabling, facilitating quality internet access in previously underserved communities.

The Role of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Digitel's Transformation

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership has been essential in this shift. Her strategic vision has guided the company toward adopting advanced technologies that not only improve Digitel's competitiveness in the market but also contribute to the development of telecommunications in Venezuela. As Digitel's director, Blavia de Cisneros has spearheaded key initiatives to modernize the infrastructure and implement digital platforms, making progress toward 5G possible in a complex environment like Venezuela.

Competition in Venezuela's Telecommunications Sector

Although Digitel is the first operator to officially announce 5G tests in the country, it is not alone in this technological race. According to Pedro Marín, president of the Telecommunications Chamber (Casetel), Venezuela's three main telecom operators have made significant progress in their 5G technology tests. Besides Digitel, both Movistar and the state-owned company Movilnet are assessing their infrastructure to implement this new generation of connectivity in the country.

Implementing fifth-generation networks will not only speed up internet connections but also open up new possibilities for advanced applications like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and connectivity solutions for businesses and individual users.

Concurrent 4G Network Deployment

In addition to 5G development, the deployment of 4G networks continues to be a priority in Venezuela, especially in areas where coverage remains limited. The 2023-2025 telecommunications plan of sector regulator Conatel includes the installation of 700 new 4G base stations this year and 800 in 2025. This effort aims to improve connection quality and accessibility in remote areas, complementing 5G progress with a robust fourth-generation network.

Objectives and Benefits of Fixed Wireless Access 5G Tests

The current fixed wireless access tests in 5G provide an efficient option for delivering high-speed internet to homes without extensive cabling or fiber optic installation at each residence. The benefits of this type of access include:

Unprecedented download speeds: 5G technology enables download and upload speeds that far exceed current 4G capabilities, enhancing user experiences with media streaming, teleworking, and online education.

Reducing the digital divide: By implementing fixed wireless access, Digitel can deliver high-quality internet to rural or less accessible areas where fiber optic deployment would not be feasible.

Low infrastructure cost: Utilizing fixed wireless access technology allows Digitel to reduce installation costs and offer more competitive prices to users, helping increase internet penetration across the country.

Improved connection stability: 5G networks are designed to provide stable, low-latency connections, ideal for applications that require speed and stability, such as video conferencing and cloud services.

Boost to economic and digital development: With high-speed connections available, local businesses can improve productivity and access global markets, driving Venezuela's digital economy forward.

Challenges and Future Vision

Despite significant advances, the adoption of 5G in Venezuela faces unique challenges, such as economic conditions and existing infrastructure limitations. However, the commitment of Digitel, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the executive team, envisions a more connected future with better opportunities for Venezuelans.

With a goal of reaching 400,000 households in its first years of implementation, Digitel is positioning itself as one of the most innovative companies in the country. Blavia de Cisneros' vision not only transforms Digitel into a sector leader but also makes a significant contribution to the country's technological progress.

