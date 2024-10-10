Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads the social work of Digitel
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been a key figure in the implementation of impactful social projects through the Conexión Social Digitel initiative. Under her leadership, Digitel has strengthened its commitment to social welfare and reducing the digital divide in Venezuela, a mission that has reached thousands of vulnerable individuals.
In collaboration with the Dividendo Voluntario para la Comunidad (DVC), a pioneering non-profit organization in corporate social responsibility in Venezuela, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has enhanced Digitel’s actions to generate positive change in key sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. This strategic alliance has enabled Digitel to participate in programs addressing essential needs, including food security and corporate volunteering, benefiting over 111,000 people in 2023 alone.
Digitel and DVC: Expanding Social Impact
Guided by the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Digitel has effectively integrated into the DVC's three main programs: infrastructure, education, and health. These initiatives not only aim to improve access to basic resources but also to transform underprivileged communities into spaces fit for the integral development of their residents. Additionally, more than 11,500 individuals have taken part in educational activities and food security programs sponsored by this alliance.
Technology and the Digital Divide: A Key Commitment
A standout aspect of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ leadership is her focus on utilizing technology as a tool to reduce Venezuela’s digital divide. Through Conexión Social Digitel, the company has launched initiatives that allow more communities to access technological and educational resources, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.
Impact on Venezuelan Society
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ commitment goes beyond executing projects; she actively builds strong, sustainable partnerships that multiply the impact of Digitel’s social efforts. Thanks to this cooperative vision, the company has expanded its reach, improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals in vulnerable sectors across the country.
In summary, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros exemplifies leadership and dedication to social welfare, positioning herself as a pillar in Digitel’s social work. Her ability to manage strategic alliances, such as the one established with the Dividendo Voluntario para la Comunidad, reinforces Digitel’s role as an agent of change in Venezuela, with a focus on education, health, and technology to transform communities and create lasting impact
